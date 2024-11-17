Natasha Jonas faces Ivana Habazin for unified title in Liverpool, England in Dec

Natasha Jonas faces Ivana Habazin on December 14 at Exhibition Centre Liverpool in Liverpool, England. The pair squares off in a two-belt welterweight championship unification.

Two-division world champion, Natasha Jonas (15-2-1, 9 KOs) puts her IBF title on the line. The 40-year-old Liverpool southpaw is coming off the win by split decision against Mikaela Mayer in January.

“I’m excited to be back with another big world title fight at home in Liverpool,” Natasha Jonas said. “To get the chance to win another world title and to unify the IBF and WBC world titles is going to be special.”

“Ivana Habazin is a great champion. She has won multiple world titles and fought some of the best in the world. I’m expecting a tough fight but I’m ready to prove that I’m the number one in the division. With the backing of my home fans, there’s no way I can lose.”

Ivana Habazin (23-5, 7 KOs) brings to the ring WBC belt. The 35-year-old Croatian two-time welterweight champion landed the vacant title by unanimous decision against Kinga Magyar in April.

“It will be an honour for me to unify the WBC and IBF world welterweight titles,” Ivana Habazin said. “I previously held the IBF world title and I look forward to winning the belt again. I have a lot of respect for Natasha. She has been a great champion throughout her career. She is one of the outstanding female fighters in the sport today and beating her will give me the recognition that I have long deserved.”

“I have visited Liverpool several times and it’s my favourite city in the UK, so I’m very excited to be fighting in her hometown. While it may be winter in Liverpool on December 14th, I believe Natasha and I will bring some much needed heat and Christmas cheer to those inside the arena. I just hope the judging will be fair and Santa doesn’t come to give Natasha an early Christmas present.”

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Welsh southpaw Lauren Price (7-0, 1 KOs) is a current WBA champion, who took the belt via ninth-round technical decision against Jessica McCaskill in May. 34-year-old two-weight champion Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California is a newly-crowned WBO champion with the victory by majority decision against Sandy Ryan in September.

The bouts featured on the Jonas vs Habazin undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly. The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the U.S.