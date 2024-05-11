McCaskill vs Price results, time, how to watch, live stream

Jessica McCaskill and Lauren Price battle it out in the main event live from Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, May 11. The contest pits two-weight world champion of the U.S. against Olympic Gold Medallist representing the country-host. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Chicago-based McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) of St. Louis, MO defends her WBA welterweight title. Price (6-0, 1 KOs) of Newport, Wales makes her first attempt to become world champion as a pro.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his home-country crowd against former British super bantamweight champion Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs) of England. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA Intercontinental featherweight title on the line.

Among McCaskill vs Price undercard bouts, Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Darren Johnstone (8-0, 2 KOs) of Scotland clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Manchester-based Hughie Fury (27-3, 15 KOs) and Patrick Korte (21-3-1, 18 KOs) of Germany go head to head in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Lewis Edmondson (8-0, 3 KOs) and Joel McIntyre (20-8, 5 KOs) meet in an all-British eight-round bout at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price live stream

United States

Broadcast: Peacock

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am ET

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 7:30 pm BST

Boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price from practically anywhere.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Jessica McCaskill vs. Lauren Price, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s WBA welterweight title

Rhys Edwards vs. Thomas Patrick Ward, 10 rounds, featherweight

Mark Jeffers vs. Darren Johnstone, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Hughie Fury vs. Patrick Korte, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Lewis Edmondson vs. Joel McIntyre, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Kyran Jones vs. Lewis Howells, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Kane Shepherd vs. Ishmael Ellis, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Moses Jolly vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price results

Stay tuned for Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price live results.