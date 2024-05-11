Subscribe
HomeBoxing

McCaskill vs Price results, time, how to watch, live stream

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price live results from Cardiff, Wales

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jessica McCaskill faces Lauren Price live from Cardiff, Wales
Jessica McCaskill and Lauren Price go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales on May 11, 2024 | Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Jessica McCaskill and Lauren Price battle it out in the main event live from Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, May 11. The contest pits two-weight world champion of the U.S. against Olympic Gold Medallist representing the country-host. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Chicago-based McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) of St. Louis, MO defends her WBA welterweight title. Price (6-0, 1 KOs) of Newport, Wales makes her first attempt to become world champion as a pro.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of his home-country crowd against former British super bantamweight champion Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs) of England. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA Intercontinental featherweight title on the line.

Among McCaskill vs Price undercard bouts, Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Darren Johnstone (8-0, 2 KOs) of Scotland clash in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. Manchester-based Hughie Fury (27-3, 15 KOs) and Patrick Korte (21-3-1, 18 KOs) of Germany go head to head in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Lewis Edmondson (8-0, 3 KOs) and Joel McIntyre (20-8, 5 KOs) meet in an all-British eight-round bout at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price live stream

United States

Broadcast: Peacock
Date: Saturday, May 11
Time: 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am ET

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Saturday, May 11
Time: 7:30 pm BST

Boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price from practically anywhere.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Jessica McCaskill vs. Lauren Price, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s WBA welterweight title
  • Rhys Edwards vs. Thomas Patrick Ward, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Mark Jeffers vs. Darren Johnstone, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Hughie Fury vs. Patrick Korte, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Lewis Edmondson vs. Joel McIntyre, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Kyran Jones vs. Lewis Howells, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Kane Shepherd vs. Ishmael Ellis, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Moses Jolly vs. Amine Boucetta, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price results

Stay tuned for Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price live results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.