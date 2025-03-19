Subscribe
Alycia Baumgardner joins Jake Paul’s MVP

Alycia Baumgardner holds the undisputed super featherweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alycia Baumgardner speaking at a press conference ahead of her upcoming boxing bout
Alycia Baumgardner speaks at a press conference on July 13, 2023, ahead of her bout against Christina Linardatou at the Masonic Temple in Detroit, MI | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Alycia Baumgardner emerges as a newly signed athlete to Most Valuable Promotions. The 30-year-old native of Fremont, Ohio holds the undisputed super featherweight title.

Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) returned to the ring last September in Atlanta, GA, where she faced Delfine Persoon. The bout was ruled a No Contest due to an accidental clash of heads that caused a cut over the latter’s eye. In the first round, the champion scored a knockdown with a left hook.

“I’ve always believed in betting on myself, and signing with MVP is the next big move in that journey,” Alycia Baumgardner said. “MVP has proven they’re leaders in women’s boxing, creating the biggest opportunities for fighters like me to shine. This partnership is a natural fit – not just for my career, but for the impact we’re making on the sport. The future just got even bigger.”

The announcement of Baumgardner joining MVP follows Puerto Rico’s seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano, who recently signed “a lifetime contract” with the organization co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian.

“MVP is strategically building a roster of fighters who deliver the win both inside and outside the ring, and we are thrilled to welcome Alycia to the family as our newest women’s world champion,” reads the statement from Paul and Bidarian. “Alycia is one of the premier athletes in combat sports, and signing her is a meaningful accomplishment for our promotion as we now have exclusive relationships with two of the Top 5 boxers in the world.”

“We look forward to Alycia’s MVP debut and are actively evaluating the right timing and event for her return to the ring.”

Baumgardner’s most recent victory came in July 2023 when she scored a unanimous decision against Christina Linardatou to avenge her sole career defeat. Earlier in her career, “The Bomb” defeated Elhem Mekhaled, Mikaela Mayer, Edith Soledad Matthysse, and Terri Harper, among others.

The next fight of Alycia Baumgardner under the umbrella of Most Valuable Promotions is expected to be announced shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

