Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Launch press conference set for April in New York

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are set to preview their third fight and face off at a press conference on April 9 at The Theater at MSG in New York. The two old rivals are scheduled to battle it out on July 11, headlining a fight card live on Netflix.

Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland defeated Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico in both of their previous encounters. Their first fight, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City in April 2022, ended in a split decision, while the rematch, which served as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last November in Arlington, Texas, ended in a unanimous decision.

Stepping through the ropes in July, 38-year-old two-division undisputed champion Katie Taylor makes the second defense of her super lightweight title. 36-year-old seven-weight champion and former undisputed super featherweight champion Amanda Serrano looks to avenge two defeats and once again get on top at 140 lbs, having previously held the WBO belt.

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 press conference is open to the public. To attend the event, fans can register for a free ticket via universe.com, with entry on a first-come, first-served basis, Most Valuable Promotions announced on Wednesday. The start time is 6:00 pm ET.

Amanda Serrano faces Katie Taylor at a press conference on November 13, 2024, ahead of their rematch at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 undercard bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.