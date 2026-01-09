Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani reported for early May in Tokyo

Inoue is expected to defend his undisputed super bantamweight title against Nakatani at the Tokyo Dome

BoxingFeatured PostsNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Naoya Inoue speaking at a press conference after his fight with David Picasso
Naoya Inoue speaking at a press conference after his fight with David Picasso in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Naoya Inoue is reported to defend his undisputed super bantamweight title against Junto Nakatani in Tokyo on May 2. The contest between the two undefeated Japanese boxing stars is expected to follow their recent victories last month in Riyadh.

According to Boxing Scene, the fight between Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs) and Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs) is “targeted” to take place at the Tokyo Dome, with “at least three major title fights” featured on the card. The official event announcement is yet to be made by the promoters.

Advertisement

Why it matters: The winner of the Inoue vs Nakatani fight will establish themselves as Japan’s top boxer of the current generation. Inoue, a two-division undisputed champion and currently boxing’s only reigning undisputed champion, looks to defend his crown and solidify his place among the top pound-for-pound fighters. Nakatani aims to become a champion in his fourth weight class, claiming the undisputed title along the way.

Four-weight champion Naoya Inoue, 32, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over David Picasso. The win marked his sixth successful defense of the 122-pound title.

Three-division champion Junto Nakatani, 28, defeated Sebastian Hernandez by unanimous decision in a tough fight on the same Ring V card. With the victory, he made a successful super bantamweight debut.

More information is expected to follow shortly.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here