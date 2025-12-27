Video: Junto Nakatani beats Sebastian Hernandez by decision

Watch the video featuring Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani making a successful super bantamweight debut against Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez Reyes. The contest served as the co-feature to Naoya Inoue vs David Picasso on Saturday, December 27 in Riyadh.
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Hernandez was robbed by corrupt judges who only wanted to keep the future “superfight” with Inoue. When asked how he thought he would do against anyway.Nakatami said with supreme confidence he’s going to go in there and do his best. Not such a super fight anymore, is it?