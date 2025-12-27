Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Video: Junto Nakatani beats Sebastian Hernandez by decision

Japanese three-weight champion Junto Nakatani defeats Mexico's Sebastian Hernandez in a successful super bantamweight debut

BoxingFeatured PostsNewsResultsVideos
1Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google

Watch the video featuring Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani making a successful super bantamweight debut against Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez Reyes. The contest served as the co-feature to Naoya Inoue vs David Picasso on Saturday, December 27 in Riyadh.

Advertisement
Video viaDAZN Boxing
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Newsletter

Videos

More videos
1 Comment

  1. Hernandez was robbed by corrupt judges who only wanted to keep the future “superfight” with Inoue. When asked how he thought he would do against anyway.Nakatami said with supreme confidence he’s going to go in there and do his best. Not such a super fight anymore, is it?

Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here