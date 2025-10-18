MVP 16 live results: Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata

Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata in the main event of MVP 16, live from the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. The all-Mexican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Juarez putting her WBC light flyweight title on the line.

Two-division champion Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) makes the second defense of her belt. Former unified WBA and WBC 108-pound champion Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) looks to regain one of the four major straps.

In the co-feature, Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX meets Puerto Rico’s Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs) at super lightweight. On the undercard, Australia’s Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) defends her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles against Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) of Davie, FL.

Also, Cuban Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) and Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX clash at middleweight. Among the prelims, Alexis Chaparro (5-0, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico takes on Mexico’s David Gutierrez (4-0, 2 KOs) at middleweight.

MVP 16 live blog October 18, 2025 12:01 AM EDT MVP 16: How to watch and start time MVP 16 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

MVP 16 results

Get MVP 16 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata

Omar Juarez vs. Omar Rosario

Desley Robinson vs. Logan Holler

Ronny Alvarez vs. Bruno Pola

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)