MVP 16 live results: Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata

Lourdes Juarez defends her title against Yesica Nery Plata atop MVP 16, live from South Padre Island, Texas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata face off at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at MVP 16 in South Padre Island, Texas
Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata face off at the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of their bout at MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata in the main event of MVP 16, live from the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. The all-Mexican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Juarez putting her WBC light flyweight title on the line.

Two-division champion Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) makes the second defense of her belt. Former unified WBA and WBC 108-pound champion Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) looks to regain one of the four major straps.

In the co-feature, Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX meets Puerto Rico’s Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs) at super lightweight. On the undercard, Australia’s Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) defends her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles against Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) of Davie, FL.

Also, Cuban Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) and Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX clash at middleweight. Among the prelims, Alexis Chaparro (5-0, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico takes on Mexico’s David Gutierrez (4-0, 2 KOs) at middleweight.

MVP 16 live blog

MVP 16: How to watch and start time

MVP 16 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

MVP 16 results

Get MVP 16 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata
  • Omar Juarez vs. Omar Rosario
  • Desley Robinson vs. Logan Holler
  • Ronny Alvarez vs. Bruno Pola

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

  • Shurretta Metcalf vs. Krystal Rosado
  • Alexis Chaparro vs. David Gutierrez Garcia
  • Yolanda Vega vs. Miranda Reyes
  • Sebastian Juarez vs. Demarcus Layton
  • Pedro Veitia vs. Xavier Lehi Zuniga Ceron
  • Reggie Ray Martinez vs. Edgar Rosales
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

