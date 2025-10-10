MVP 16 full card set: Alexis Chaparro vs David Gutierrez among newly added bouts

The bout between Alexis Chaparro and David Gutierrez is confirmed, along with other matchups, completing the MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata fight card. The event takes place at the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, TX on October 18. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Chaparro (5-0, 5 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. In his previous bout in June, the 25-year-old Puerto Rico native stopped Daijohn Gonzalez in the fourth round.

Unbeaten Gutierrez (4-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico makes his ring return following four successful outings last year. The 26-year-old is coming off a second-round stoppage win over Carlos Rodriguez Villegas last December.

Also confirmed for the event is an eight-round super lightweight bout between Yolanda Vega (10-1, 1 KO) of Mexico and Houston’s Miranda Reyes (7-3-1, 3 KOs).

Alexander Gueche (9-0, 6 KOs) of Harbor City, CA takes on Jaden Burnias (7-4-2, 6 KOs) of Weslaco, TX in a six-round bout at super bantamweight.

Pedro Veitia (5-0, 5 KOs) of Cuba meets Mexico’s Xavier Lehi Zuniga Ceron (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

In the main event, two-division champion Lourdes Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) defends her WBC light flyweight title in an all-Mexican battle against former unified 108-pound champion Yesica Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs).

Among other previously announced bouts, Sebastian Juarez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX and Demarcus Layton (10-7-1, 7 KOs) of Little Rock, AR clash in a six-round bout at super welterweight.

Jonathan Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of McAllen, TX, was previously announced for the event. It is currently unclear if he is still featured on the card.

The full list of announced MVP 16 bouts to date is as follows: