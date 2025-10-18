Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Juarez and Nery Plata make weight for 108-pound title fight at MVP 16

Lourdes Juarez defends her WBC 108-pound title against Yesica Nery Plata at MVP 16 in South Padre Island, Texas

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Lourdes Juarez during the MVP 16 weigh-ins, ahead of her bout against Yesica Nery Plata
Lourdes Juarez during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of her bout against Yesica Nery Plata at MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout headlining Most Valuable Prospects 16. The all-Mexican showdown airs live from the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas, on Saturday, October 18.

Two-division champion Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) came in at 107.4 lbs for the second defense of her WBC 108-pound title. Former unified WBA and WBC champion Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) showed the same.

The co-feature fighters, Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX and Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico, tipped the scales at 139.8 lbs and 138.4 lbs, respectively.

Unified IBF and WBO 160-pound champion Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) of Australia weighed in at 158.8 lbs for her title defense against Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) of Davie, FL, who registered 158.4 lbs.

Cuban Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) and Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, declared 167 lbs and 167.8 lbs, respectively, for their main card opener.

The scheduled super bantamweight bout between Alexander Gueche (9-0, 6 KOs) of Harbor City, CA and Jaden Burnias (7-4-2, 6 KOs) of Weslaco, TX is no longer featured on the prelims.

Also, Jonathan Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of McAllen, TX, no longer makes his appearance on the card.

Check out the current MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata lineup and weights below.

Marissa Ayers, Raphaela Milagres, and Katie Williams
Marissa Ayers, Raphaela Milagres, and Katie Williams during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata
Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Omar Juarez and Omar Rosario
Omar Juarez and Omar Rosario during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Desley Robinson and Logan Holler
Desley Robinson and Logan Holler during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Ronny Alvarez and Bruno Pola
Ronny Alvarez and Bruno Pola during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Shurretta Metcalf and Krystal Rosado
Shurretta Metcalf and Krystal Rosado during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Yolanda Vega and Miranda Reyes
Yolanda Vega and Miranda Reyes during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Alexis Chaparro and David Gutierrez Garcia
Alexis Chaparro and David Gutierrez Garcia during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Sebastian Juarez and Demarcus Layton
Sebastian Juarez and Demarcus Layton during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Pedro Veitia and Xavier Lehi Zuniga Ceron
Pedro Veitia and Xavier Lehi Zuniga Ceron during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions
Reggie Ray Martinez and Edgar Rosales
Reggie Ray Martinez and Edgar Rosales during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

The MVP 16 weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Lourdes Juarez (107.4 lbs) vs. Yesica Nery Plata (107.4 lbs)
  • Omar Juarez (139.8 lbs) vs. Omar Rosario (138.4 lbs)
  • Desley Robinson (158.8 lbs) vs. Logan Holler (158.4 lbs)
  • Ronny Alvarez (167 lbs) vs. Bruno Pola (167.8 lbs)

Prelims

  • Shurretta Metcalf (117.6 lbs) vs. Krystal Rosado (117.6 lbs)
  • Alexis Chaparro (162.4 lbs) vs. David Gutierrez Garcia (162.6 lbs)
  • Yolanda Vega (137.8 lbs) vs. Miranda Reyes (136.8 lbs)
  • Sebastian Juarez (155.6 lbs) vs. Demarcus Layton (155.6 lbs)
  • Pedro Veitia (153.2 lbs) vs. Xavier Lehi Zuniga Ceron (153 lbs)
  • Reggie Ray Martinez (135.2 lbs) vs. Edgar Rosales (132.2 lbs)
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.