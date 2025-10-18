Photos: Juarez and Nery Plata make weight for 108-pound title fight at MVP 16

Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout headlining Most Valuable Prospects 16. The all-Mexican showdown airs live from the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas, on Saturday, October 18.
Two-division champion Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) came in at 107.4 lbs for the second defense of her WBC 108-pound title. Former unified WBA and WBC champion Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) showed the same.
The co-feature fighters, Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX and Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico, tipped the scales at 139.8 lbs and 138.4 lbs, respectively.
Unified IBF and WBO 160-pound champion Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) of Australia weighed in at 158.8 lbs for her title defense against Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) of Davie, FL, who registered 158.4 lbs.
Cuban Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) and Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, declared 167 lbs and 167.8 lbs, respectively, for their main card opener.
The scheduled super bantamweight bout between Alexander Gueche (9-0, 6 KOs) of Harbor City, CA and Jaden Burnias (7-4-2, 6 KOs) of Weslaco, TX is no longer featured on the prelims.
Also, Jonathan Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of McAllen, TX, no longer makes his appearance on the card.
Check out the current MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata lineup and weights below.
The MVP 16 weights are as follows:
Main Card
Lourdes Juarez (107.4 lbs) vs. Yesica Nery Plata (107.4 lbs)
Omar Juarez (139.8 lbs) vs. Omar Rosario (138.4 lbs)
Desley Robinson (158.8 lbs) vs. Logan Holler (158.4 lbs)
Ronny Alvarez (167 lbs) vs. Bruno Pola (167.8 lbs)
Prelims
Shurretta Metcalf (117.6 lbs) vs. Krystal Rosado (117.6 lbs)
Alexis Chaparro (162.4 lbs) vs. David Gutierrez Garcia (162.6 lbs)
Yolanda Vega (137.8 lbs) vs. Miranda Reyes (136.8 lbs)
Sebastian Juarez (155.6 lbs) vs. Demarcus Layton (155.6 lbs)
Pedro Veitia (153.2 lbs) vs. Xavier Lehi Zuniga Ceron (153 lbs)
Reggie Ray Martinez (135.2 lbs) vs. Edgar Rosales (132.2 lbs)