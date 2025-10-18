Photos: Juarez and Nery Plata make weight for 108-pound title fight at MVP 16

Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout headlining Most Valuable Prospects 16. The all-Mexican showdown airs live from the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas, on Saturday, October 18.

Two-division champion Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) came in at 107.4 lbs for the second defense of her WBC 108-pound title. Former unified WBA and WBC champion Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) showed the same.

The co-feature fighters, Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX and Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico, tipped the scales at 139.8 lbs and 138.4 lbs, respectively.

Unified IBF and WBO 160-pound champion Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) of Australia weighed in at 158.8 lbs for her title defense against Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) of Davie, FL, who registered 158.4 lbs.

Cuban Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) and Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX, declared 167 lbs and 167.8 lbs, respectively, for their main card opener.

The scheduled super bantamweight bout between Alexander Gueche (9-0, 6 KOs) of Harbor City, CA and Jaden Burnias (7-4-2, 6 KOs) of Weslaco, TX is no longer featured on the prelims.

Also, Jonathan Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of McAllen, TX, no longer makes his appearance on the card.

Check out the current MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata lineup and weights below.

Marissa Ayers, Raphaela Milagres, and Katie Williams during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Lourdes Juarez and Yesica Nery Plata during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Omar Juarez and Omar Rosario during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Desley Robinson and Logan Holler during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Ronny Alvarez and Bruno Pola during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Shurretta Metcalf and Krystal Rosado during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Yolanda Vega and Miranda Reyes during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Alexis Chaparro and David Gutierrez Garcia during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Sebastian Juarez and Demarcus Layton during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Pedro Veitia and Xavier Lehi Zuniga Ceron during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

Reggie Ray Martinez and Edgar Rosales during the weigh-in on October 17, 2025, ahead of MVP 16 at South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, Texas. Photo by Harry Aaron/Most Valuable Promotions

The MVP 16 weights are as follows:

Main Card

Lourdes Juarez (107.4 lbs) vs. Yesica Nery Plata (107.4 lbs)

Omar Juarez (139.8 lbs) vs. Omar Rosario (138.4 lbs)

Desley Robinson (158.8 lbs) vs. Logan Holler (158.4 lbs)

Ronny Alvarez (167 lbs) vs. Bruno Pola (167.8 lbs)

Prelims