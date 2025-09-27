MVP 15 live results: Sol Cudos defends title against Kim Clavel

Sol Cudos faces Kim Clavel in the main event of MVP 15, live from Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday, September 27. The two fighters square off in a 10-round title bout at minimumweight.

Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina puts her IBF belt on the line in her first championship defense. Canada’s former light flyweight champion Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) aims to capture a title in her second weight class.

In the co-main event, Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada takes on Cristina Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy at middleweight. Also on the card, Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0, 8 KOs) of Canada meets Anthony Soto (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Pueblo, CO at welterweight.

The telecast opens with a heavyweight matchup between Cameroonian-German Nelvie Tiafack (1-0, 1 KO) and Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA.

MVP 15 live blog September 27, 2025 12:01 AM EDT MVP 15: How to watch and start time MVP 15: Cudos vs Clavel airs live on DAZN. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT.

MVP 15 results

Get MVP 15 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel

Tamm Thibeault vs. Cristina Mazzotta

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Anthony Soto

Nelvie Tiafack vs. Ramiro Edwin Robles

Prelims (5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT)