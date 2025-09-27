Subscribe
MVP 15 live results: Sol Cudos defends title against Kim Clavel

Sol Cudos defends her IBF minimumweight title against Kim Clavel at MVP 15, live from Montreal, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel face off during the MVP 15 weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Montreal, Canada
Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel face off during the MVP 15 weigh-in, on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Sol Cudos faces Kim Clavel in the main event of MVP 15, live from Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday, September 27. The two fighters square off in a 10-round title bout at minimumweight.

Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina puts her IBF belt on the line in her first championship defense. Canada’s former light flyweight champion Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) aims to capture a title in her second weight class.

In the co-main event, Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada takes on Cristina Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy at middleweight. Also on the card, Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0, 8 KOs) of Canada meets Anthony Soto (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Pueblo, CO at welterweight.

The telecast opens with a heavyweight matchup between Cameroonian-German Nelvie Tiafack (1-0, 1 KO) and Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA.

Watch on DAZN

MVP 15 live blog

MVP 15: How to watch and start time

MVP 15: Cudos vs Clavel airs live on DAZN. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims, which begin at 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT.

MVP 15 results

Get MVP 15 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Sol Cudos vs. Kim Clavel
  • Tamm Thibeault vs. Cristina Mazzotta
  • Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Anthony Soto
  • Nelvie Tiafack vs. Ramiro Edwin Robles

Prelims (5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT)

  • Javon Walton vs. Anthony Mora
  • Amanda Galle vs. Alondra Hernandez
  • Naomy Valle vs. Federica Macri
  • Loick Lahaie vs. Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez
