Photos: Cudos vs Clavel on weight for 105-pound title at MVP 15

Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel successfully made weight for their 105-pound title fight, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 15. The event airs live from Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, September 27.

Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina came in at 104 lbs for the first defense of her IBF title. Challenger and former light flyweight champion Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) of Canada showed 104.2 lbs.

In the co-main event, Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada and Cristina Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy tipped the scales at 158.6 lbs and 158.2 lbs, respectively.

Also on the card, Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0, 8 KOs) of Canada weighed in at 146.4 lbs, while his opponent, Anthony Soto (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Pueblo, CO, registered 144.2 lbs.

Cameroonian-German Nelvie Tiafack (1-0, 1 KO) and Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA, declared 250 lbs and 265 lbs, respectively, for the telecast opener.

Check out the current MVP 15: Cudos vs Clavel lineup and weights below.

Kim Clavel during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of her bout against Sol Cudos at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Sol Cudos during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of her bout against Kim Clavel at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Tamm Thibeault and Cristina Mazzotta during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Mazlum Akdeniz and Anthony Soto during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Nelvie Tiafack and Ramiro Edwin Robles during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Javon Walton and Anthony Mora during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Amanda Galle and Alondra Hernandez during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Naomy Valle and Federica Macri during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Loick Lahaie during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of his bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

The MVP 15: Cudos vs Clavel weights are as follows:

Main card

Sol Cudos (104) vs. Kim Clavel (104.2)

Tamm Thibeault (158.6) vs. Cristina Mazzotta (158.2)

Mazlum Akdeniz (146.4) vs. Anthony Soto (144.2)

Nelvie Tiafack (250) vs. Ramiro Edwin Robles (265)

Prelims