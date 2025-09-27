Subscribe
Photos: Cudos vs Clavel on weight for 105-pound title at MVP 15

Sol Cudos defends her IBF 105-pound title against Kim Clavel at MVP 15, live from Montreal, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sol Cudos speaks during the MVP 15 weigh-in
Sol Cudos during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of her bout against Kim Clavel at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel successfully made weight for their 105-pound title fight, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 15. The event airs live from Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, September 27.

Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina came in at 104 lbs for the first defense of her IBF title. Challenger and former light flyweight champion Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) of Canada showed 104.2 lbs.

In the co-main event, Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada and Cristina Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy tipped the scales at 158.6 lbs and 158.2 lbs, respectively.

Also on the card, Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0, 8 KOs) of Canada weighed in at 146.4 lbs, while his opponent, Anthony Soto (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Pueblo, CO, registered 144.2 lbs.

Cameroonian-German Nelvie Tiafack (1-0, 1 KO) and Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA, declared 250 lbs and 265 lbs, respectively, for the telecast opener.

Check out the current MVP 15: Cudos vs Clavel lineup and weights below.

Kim Clavel
Kim Clavel during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of her bout against Sol Cudos at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Sol Cudos
Sol Cudos during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of her bout against Kim Clavel at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel
Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel
Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Tamm Thibeault and Cristina Mazzotta
Tamm Thibeault and Cristina Mazzotta during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Mazlum Akdeniz and Anthony Soto
Mazlum Akdeniz and Anthony Soto during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Nelvie Tiafack and Ramiro Edwin Robles
Nelvie Tiafack and Ramiro Edwin Robles during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Javon Walton and Anthony Mora
Javon Walton and Anthony Mora during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Amanda Galle and Alondra Hernandez
Amanda Galle and Alondra Hernandez during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Naomy Valle and Federica Macri
Naomy Valle and Federica Macri during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions
Loick Lahaie
Loick Lahaie during the weigh-in on September 26, 2025, ahead of his bout at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Harry Aaron / Most Valuable Promotions

The MVP 15: Cudos vs Clavel weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Sol Cudos (104) vs. Kim Clavel (104.2)
  • Tamm Thibeault (158.6) vs. Cristina Mazzotta (158.2)
  • Mazlum Akdeniz (146.4) vs. Anthony Soto (144.2)
  • Nelvie Tiafack (250) vs. Ramiro Edwin Robles (265)

Prelims

  • Javon Walton (135) vs. Anthony Mora (134.4)
  • Amanda Galle (117.4) vs. Alondra Hernandez (119)
  • Naomy Valle (106.6) vs. Federica Macri (107)
  • Loick Lahaie (156.4) vs. Jose Adolfo Madrigal Rodriguez (TBD)
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

