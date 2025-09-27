Photos: Cudos vs Clavel on weight for 105-pound title at MVP 15

Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel successfully made weight for their 105-pound title fight, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 15. The event airs live from Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada on Saturday, September 27.
Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina came in at 104 lbs for the first defense of her IBF title. Challenger and former light flyweight champion Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) of Canada showed 104.2 lbs.
In the co-main event, Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada and Cristina Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy tipped the scales at 158.6 lbs and 158.2 lbs, respectively.
Also on the card, Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0, 8 KOs) of Canada weighed in at 146.4 lbs, while his opponent, Anthony Soto (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Pueblo, CO, registered 144.2 lbs.
Cameroonian-German Nelvie Tiafack (1-0, 1 KO) and Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA, declared 250 lbs and 265 lbs, respectively, for the telecast opener.