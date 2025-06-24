Moses Itauma faces Dillian Whyte in Riyadh in August, undercard announced

Moses Itauma faces Dillian Whyte on August 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, during the 2025 Esports World Cup Fight Week. The contest pits the unbeaten heavyweight from Slovakia against the Jamaican-British former title challenger. The pair battle it out in the main event, live on DAZN.

The UK-based Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year. The 20-year-old southpaw was in action in May, defeating Mike Balogun via second-round TKO on the undercard of Taylor vs Essuman.

Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) won his previous bout last December via seventh-round RTD against Ebenezer Tetteh. The 37-year-old was scheduled to face Joe Joyce this past April but withdrew due to injury. Whyte was then expected to return on the Wardley vs Huni undercard in June, but the fight didn’t materialize.

The Itauma vs Whyte matchup was initially announced in June. On Tuesday, the fight was confirmed, along with the additional undercard matchups, by Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, via a post on social media.

Among the bouts featured on the Itauma vs Whyte undercard, IBO titleholder Anthony Cacace (24-1, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland and former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ battle it out at super featherweight. Liverpool’s Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA featherweight title against Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs) of Australia.

Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia and London’s David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) clash at heavyweight. Another matchup at super featherweight features Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) of Japan against Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of Leeds, England.

The current Itauma vs Whyte lineup is as follows: