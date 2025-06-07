Live results: Fabio Wardley faces Justis Huni for interim title in Ipswich

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni battle it out on Saturday, June 7, live from Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England. The pair square off in a 12-round bout with the interim WBA heavyweight title on the line. The contest headlines the fight card billed as “Running Towards Adversity.”

Both fighters enter the ring undefeated. 30-year-old Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd. 26-year-old Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) of Australia makes his UK debut and looks to pull off an upset.

The co-feature is a 12-round super lightweight matchup between Irish Pierce O’Leary (16-0, 9 KOs) and Liam Dillon (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of England. O’Leary brings his WBC International belt to the ring, with the vacant European strap also at stake.

On the Wardley vs Huni undercard, Albania’s Nelson Hysa (22-0, 20 KOs) defends his WBO European heavyweight belt in a 10-rounder against Patrick Korte (22-4-1, 18 KOs) of Germany. Plus, Cuba’s Mike Perez (30-3-1, 21 KOs) and Steven Ward (15-3, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland clash in a 10-rounder for the WBA Continental cruiserweight title.

Wardley vs Huni live blog June 7, 2025 2:01 AM EDT Wardley vs Huni: How to watch & start time Wardley vs Huni airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:30 PM ET, while the local start time in the UK is 6:30 PM BST. In Australia, the telecast is on Sunday starting at 3:30 am AEST. Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Wardley vs Huni results

Get Wardley vs Huni full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

Fabio Wardley vs. Justis Huni

Pierce O’Leary vs. Liam Dillon

Nelson Hysa vs. Patrick Korte

Mike Perez vs. Steven Ward

Prelims