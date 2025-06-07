Subscribe
Live results: Fabio Wardley faces Justis Huni for interim title in Ipswich

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni clash for the interim WBA heavyweight title, live from Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Ipswich, England
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney
Table of contents

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni battle it out on Saturday, June 7, live from Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England. The pair square off in a 12-round bout with the interim WBA heavyweight title on the line. The contest headlines the fight card billed as “Running Towards Adversity.”

Both fighters enter the ring undefeated. 30-year-old Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd. 26-year-old Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) of Australia makes his UK debut and looks to pull off an upset.

The co-feature is a 12-round super lightweight matchup between Irish Pierce O’Leary (16-0, 9 KOs) and Liam Dillon (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of England. O’Leary brings his WBC International belt to the ring, with the vacant European strap also at stake.

On the Wardley vs Huni undercard, Albania’s Nelson Hysa (22-0, 20 KOs) defends his WBO European heavyweight belt in a 10-rounder against Patrick Korte (22-4-1, 18 KOs) of Germany. Plus, Cuba’s Mike Perez (30-3-1, 21 KOs) and Steven Ward (15-3, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland clash in a 10-rounder for the WBA Continental cruiserweight title.

Watch on DAZN

Wardley vs Huni live blog

Wardley vs Huni: How to watch & start time

Wardley vs Huni airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:30 PM ET, while the local start time in the UK is 6:30 PM BST. In Australia, the telecast is on Sunday starting at 3:30 am AEST.

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni at the weigh-in ahead of their bout in Ipswich, England
Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni at the weigh-in on June 6, 2025, ahead of their bout at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England | Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Wardley vs Huni results

Get Wardley vs Huni full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

  • Fabio Wardley vs. Justis Huni
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. Liam Dillon
  • Nelson Hysa vs. Patrick Korte
  • Mike Perez vs. Steven Ward

Prelims

  • Jack Williams vs. Fernando Joaquin Valdez
  • Lewis Richardson vs. Dmitri Protkunas
  • Lillie Winch vs. Katerina Dvorakova
  • Umar Khan vs. Moises Garcia
  • Billy Adams vs. Alexander Morales
  • Sam Gilley vs. Gideon Onyenani
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

