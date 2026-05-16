Live results: Rousey submits Carano in MMA fight on Netflix – Video

Ronda Rousey faces Gina Carano tonight, Saturday, May 16, live on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Both fighters make their return to action, headlining the first MMA card streamed on the platform.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey (12-2) of Riverside, California, competes for the first time in nearly 10 years since suffering losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm.

Carano (7-1) of Dallas County, Texas, returns to the cage after a layoff of more than 16 years since suffering a stoppage defeat to Cris Cyborg.

The contest is scheduled for five rounds at featherweight.

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The undercard features a welterweight bout between former UFC fighters Nate Diaz (21-13) of Stockton, California, and Mike Perry (14-8) of Flint, Michigan.

A heavyweight matchup pits Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (18-3) against former UFC fighter and 2018 PFL champion Philipe Lins (18-5) of Brazil.

French-Moroccan Salahdine Parnasse (22-2) meets Kenneth Cross (17-4) of Hastings, Michigan, in a lightweight bout.

The main card opener is a heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Junior dos Santos (23-10) of Brazil and former UFC fighter Robelis Despaigne (5-2) of Cuba.

Rousey vs Carano results

Main card

Ronda Rousey def. Gina Carano by submission (armbar, R1, 0:17) | Watch video

Mike Perry def. Nate Diaz by TKO (doctor stoppage, R2, 5:00) | Watch video

Francis Ngannou def. Philipe Lins by KO (punches, R1, 4:31) | Watch video

Salahdine Parnasse def. Kenneth Cross by TKO (punches, R1, 4:18) | Watch video

Robelis Despaigne def. Junior dos Santos by KO (punches, R1, 2:59) | Watch video

Prelims

Namo Fazil def. Jake Babian by submission (D’arce choke, R2, 0:58)

Adriano Moraes def. Phumi Nkuta by technical submission (RNC, R3, 4:59)

Jason Jackson def. Jefferson Creighton by KO (punches, R1, 0:22)

David Mgoyan def. Albert Morales (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Aline Pereira def. Jade Masson-Wong by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Brandon Jenkins def. Chris Avila by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rousey vs Carano live blog May 17, 2026 12:30 AM EDT Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. May 17, 2026 12:28 AM EDT Rousey and Carano After Fight The video shows Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano as their fight concludes. May 17, 2026 12:17 AM EDT Ronda Rousey submits Gina Carano in first round Ronda Rousey (13-2) defeats Gina Carano (7-2) by first-round submission at featherweight. The finish came via armbar at 0:17 of the round.



Rousey overwhelmed Carano with punches, secured an armbar, and forced her to tap. The referee broke it up, and it was all over. May 17, 2026 12:04 AM EDT Gina Carano Cage Walk Gina Carano makes her first cage walk since August 15, 2009, when she faced Cris Cyborg for the Strikeforce featherweight title. May 16, 2026 11:59 PM EDT Main Event – Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano It’s time for the main event featuring Ronda Rousey taking on Gina Carano in a five-round featherweight bout. Both fighters make their return to MMA.



Former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey (12-2) of Riverside, California, returns to the cage after losses to Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm nearly 10 years ago.



Carano (7-1) of Dallas County, Texas, last fought over 16 years ago when she suffered a stoppage defeat to Cris Cyborg. Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano face off during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix May 16, 2026 11:51 PM EDT Jake Paul: I'm Cleared Jake Paul says he is cleared to start training and is looking to make his return first in boxing and then debut in MMA. May 16, 2026 11:33 PM EDT Mike Perry stops Nate Diaz in two rounds Mike Perry (15-8) defeats Nate Diaz (21-14) by second-round TKO as the welterweight bout gets stopped before the start of the third round due to cuts suffered by Diaz. May 16, 2026 11:24 PM EDT Nate Diaz Cage Walk Nate Diaz makes his first cage walk in almost four years since his submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September 2022. May 16, 2026 11:03 PM EDT Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou Exchange Words Jon Jones is cage side with Jake Paul, exchanging words with Francis Ngannou after his victory over Philipe Lins. May 16, 2026 10:37 PM EDT Francis Ngannou KOs Philipe Lins in first round Francis Ngannou (19-3) defeats Philipe Lins (18-6) by first-round knockout with punches at heavyweight. The finish came at 4:31 of the round. May 16, 2026 10:12 PM EDT Nate Diaz is in the Building Nate Diaz arrives for his bout against Mike Perry. May 16, 2026 10:05 PM EDT Salahdine Parnasse stops Kenneth Cross in first round Salahdine Parnasse (23-2) defeats Kenneth Cross (17-5) by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 4:18 of the round. May 16, 2026 9:48 PM EDT Mike Perry Backstage BKFC “King of Violence” Mike Perry prepares to face fellow former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout. May 16, 2026 9:47 PM EDT Francis Ngannou Hand Wrapping Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou getting ready for his clash with Philipe Lins. May 16, 2026 9:40 PM EDT Ronda Rousey Hand Wrapping Ronda Rousey getting her hands wrapped for her MMA return against Gina Carano, which is also set to mark her last fight. May 16, 2026 9:39 PM EDT Gina Carano Backstage Here’s Gina Carano backstage ahead of her fight against Ronda Rousey, marking her first appearance in an MMA cage in over 16 years. May 16, 2026 9:37 PM EDT Robelis Despaigne KOs Junior dos Santos in first round Robelis Despaigne (6-2) defeats Junior dos Santos (23-11) by first-round knockout with punches at heavyweight. The finish came at 2:59 of the round. May 16, 2026 9:00 PM EDT MMA Live on Netflix The first MVP MMA card is live on Netflix. A general view of the MMA cage before the main card bouts of Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 16, 2026. Photo by Harry How / Getty Images for Netflix May 16, 2026 8:58 PM EDT 'You Go To Your Seats or You Leave, That's All' Here’s backstage footage of the altercation between Arman Tsarukyan and Namo Fazil. May 16, 2026 8:55 PM EDT 'Arman Tsarukyan Went For Namo Fazil Post Fight' This reportedly preceded a backstage altercation. May 16, 2026 8:40 PM EDT Namo Fazil submits Jake Babian in second round Wrapping up the prelims, Namo Fazil (10-1) defeats Jake Babian (6-2) by second-round submission at welterweight. The finish came via D’arce choke at 0:58 of the round. May 16, 2026 8:15 PM EDT Video: Moraes Sleeps Nkuta Watch the video showing Adriano Moraes securing a rear naked choke in the final seconds of his fight with Phumi Nkuta. May 16, 2026 8:12 PM EDT Adriano Moraes takes submission win over Phumi Nkuta Adriano Moraes (22-6) defeats Phumi Nkuta (11-1) by third-round submission at flyweight. The official time was at 4:59 of the round.



After video review, it was ruled that Nkuta was out when the bell rang, resulting in a technical submission victory via rear-naked choke for Moraes. The referee raises Adriano Moraes' hand in victory over Phumi Nkuta during their bout at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 16, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix May 16, 2026 8:03 PM EDT Video: Jackson KOs Creighton Watch another video showing a big knockout victory for Jason Jackson as he drops and stops Jefferson Creighton in 22 seconds. May 16, 2026 7:33 PM EDT Jason Jackson KOs Jefferson Creighton in first round Jason Jackson (20-6) defeats Jefferson Creighton (12-3-1) by first-round knockout at welterweight. The stoppage came at 0:22 of the round.



Jackson dropped Creighton with a left hook and followed up with punches. May 16, 2026 7:31 PM EDT David Mgoyan defeats Albert Morales by decision David Mgoyan (9-1) defeats Albert Morales (19-11-1) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 30-26, and 30-27. May 16, 2026 7:27 PM EDT Jake Paul Confronts Francis Ngannou In case you missed it – Jake Paul says his jaw is 100% and he is ready to face Francis Ngannou. May 16, 2026 7:26 PM EDT Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam arrive at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. May 16, 2026 7:21 PM EDT MVP MMA Event Models Ring card girls at the Rousey vs Carano showdown, aka MVP MMA Event Models, are Daniella Lapo, Delia Sylvain, Lexi Williams, and Raphaela Milagres. May 16, 2026 6:58 PM EDT Aline Pereira defeats Jade Masson-Wong by decision Aline Pereira (3-2) defeats Jade Masson-Wong (3-3) by split decision at a 130-pound catchweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 27-30, and 29-28. Aline Pereira throws a punch during her bout against Jade Masson-Wong at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 16, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix May 16, 2026 6:30 PM EDT Brandon Jenkins defeats Chris Avila by decision Kicking off the action, Brandon Jenkins (18-12) defeats Chris Avila (8-10) by split decision at a 165-pound catchweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. Brandon Jenkins lands a kick during his bout against Chris Avila at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 16, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix May 16, 2026 5:41 PM EDT Weigh-In Highlights Watch the weigh-in highlights featuring all six main event fighters as they step onto the scales and preview their bouts. May 16, 2026 5:30 PM EDT Rousey vs Carano – Press Conference Here’s what Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano had to say at the final press conference earlier this week. May 16, 2026 4:48 PM EDT Diaz vs Perry – Press Conference Here’s what Nate Diaz and Mike Perry had to say at the final pre-fight press conference. May 16, 2026 4:19 PM EDT Ngannou vs Lins – Press Conference Here’s what Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins had to say at the final press conference held during Fight Week. May 16, 2026 4:00 PM EDT Nate Diaz at Weigh-Ins Here’s what Nate Diaz had to say at the weigh-ins when asked about being in shape. May 16, 2026 3:07 PM EDT Mike Perry Says He Will KO Nate Diaz During the ceremonial weigh-ins, BKFC “King of Violence” Mike Perry stated he was going to knock out fellow former UFC fighter Nate Diaz. May 16, 2026 6:04 AM EDT Ronda Rousey Last Fight During the ceremonial weigh-ins, Ronda Rousey said it was her last weigh-in, meaning her MMA return against Gina Carano will also be her last fight. May 16, 2026 5:29 AM EDT Gina Carano Final Words Here’s what Gina Carano had to say at the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of her bout against Ronda Rousey. May 16, 2026 3:47 AM EDT Final Face-offs Watch the final face-offs at the weigh-ins featuring Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, Francis Ngannou, and Philipe Lins. May 16, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Final Press Conference Highlights In case you missed it, watch the final press conference highlights below.