Photos: Rousey and Carano make weight for 145-pound showdown

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their return, headlining the first MMA card live on Netflix. The event takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Both fighters made the required 145-pound limit.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey (12-2) of Riverside, California, came in at 142 lbs. In her previous bout against Amanda Nunes in late 2016, Rousey weighed 135 lbs.

Carano (7-1) of Dallas County, Texas, weighed in at 141.4 lbs. In her fight against Cris Cyborg for the Strikeforce featherweight title in August 2009, Carano was 143 lbs.

During the weigh-in, Rousey confirmed the fight against Carano was her last outing.

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On the undercard, Nate Diaz (21-13) of Stockton, California, weighed in at 168.6 lbs for his bout against fellow former UFC fighter and BKFC “King of Violence” Mike Perry (14-8) of Flint, Michigan. Perry registered 169.6 lbs.

Cameroonian-French former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou (18-3) and Brazil’s former UFC fighter and 2018 PFL champion Philipe Lins (18-5) tipped the scales at 257 lbs and 220.6 lbs, respectively.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Rousey vs Carano lineup and weights below.

Ronda Rousey during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano face off during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Nate Diaz and Mike Perry during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Francis Ngannou and Philipe Lins during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Salahdine Parnasse and Kenneth Cross during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Junior dos Santos and Robelis Despaigne during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Namo Fazil and Jake Babian during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Adriano Moraes and Phumi Nkuta during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Jason Jackson and Jefferson Creighton during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

David Mgoian and Albert Morales during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Aline Pereira and Jade Masson-Wong during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Chris Avila and Brandon Jenkins during the weigh-in at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on May 15, 2026. Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images for Netflix

Rousey vs Carano current fight card and weights

Main card

Ronda Rousey (142 lbs) vs. Gina Carano (141.4 lbs)

Nate Diaz (168.6 lbs) vs. Mike Perry (169.6 lbs)

Francis Ngannou (257 lbs) vs. Philipe Lins (220.6 lbs)

Salahdine Parnasse (154.8 lbs) vs. Kenneth Cross (155.4 lbs)

Junior dos Santos (245.4 lbs) vs. Robelis Despaigne (258.8 lbs)

Prelims

Namo Fazil (170.8 lbs) vs. Jake Babian (171 lbs)

Adriano Moraes (129 lbs) vs. Phumi Nkuta (130 lbs)

Jason Jackson (170.8 lbs) vs. Jefferson Creighton (168.2 lbs)

David Mgoyan (145.2 lbs) vs. Albert Morales (143.8 lbs)

Aline Pereira (128 lbs) vs. Jade Masson-Wong (129.2 lbs)

Chris Avila (164 lbs) vs. Brandon Jenkins (164.2 lbs)