Misfits Boxing 19 results: Gib vs Slim – The Supercard

Misfits Boxing 19: The Supercard airs live on DAZN from the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, November 28. At the top of the crossover fight card, American YouTuber Slim Albaher (7-0, 5 KOs) from Brooklyn, New York faces Saudi Arabian YouTuber AnEsonGib (6-1, 3 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds with the MFB middleweight title on the line.

Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Filipino Salt Papi (5-2, 4 KOs) and King Kenny (5-3, 3 KOs) from England. London’s Jarvis Khattri (4-1, 3 KOs) defends his Misfits Boxing welterweight title against Ben Williams (4-0, 3 KOs) from Ireland. HSTikkyTokky (1-0, 1 KO) from Spain and Kenya’s Masai Warrior clash at heavyweight.

In another showdown at light heavyweight, London’s Deji Olatunji (2-4, 1 KO) goes up against Dawood Savage (0-5) from Afghanistan. Plus, Swede NichLmao (0-1-1) takes on Warren Spencer (1-2, 1 KO) from Romania at super middleweight.

Additionally, American YuddyGangTV (3-2) and Lil Cracra (2-1) from the Philippines square off in the MF Boxing lightweight interim title tournament final. The main card opener features a heavyweight contest between Chase DeMoor (2-4-1, 1 KO) from Eatonville, FL and Kelz (1-0, 1 KO) from the UK.

Among the Misfits Boxing 19 prelims, Mexican Luis Alcaraz Pineda (3-1-1, 2 KOs) and Swarmz (1-3, 1 KO) from England go head-to-head at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Amir Anderson (1-0, 1 KO) from Syracuse, NY and India’s Neeraj Saini (6-6) battle it out at light heavyweight.

Misfits Boxing 19 fight card

Get Misfits Boxing 19: The Supercard full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(10am ET / 3pm GMT)

Main card

Slim Albaher vs. AnEsonGib

Salt Papi vs. King Kenny

HSTikkyTokky vs. Masai Warrior

Deji Olatunji vs. Dawood Savage

Jarvis Khattri vs. Ben Williams

NichLmao vs. Warren Spencer

YuddyGangTV vs. Lil Cracra

Chase DeMoor vs. Kelz

Prelims

Luis Alcaraz Pineda vs. Swarmz

Amir Anderson vs. Neeraj Saini

The event follows a previous show held in Newcastle, England in September, when Elle Brooke defeated Jenny Savage by unanimous decision and retained her MF Boxing middleweight title.