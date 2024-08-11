Video: Josh Brueckner upsets FaZe Temperrr, Leah Gotti stops Amber Fields & more

Josh Brueckner came out on top on August 10, when he faced FaZe Temperrr in the main event of Misfits Boxing 16 at James L. Knight Center in Miami. The pair squared off in the quarter-final of the cruiserweight title tournament.

The scheduled for five rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 51 seconds into the second round, after Brueckner twice dropped Temperrr to the canvas.

In the co-main event with MFB light heavyweight title on the line, Anthony Taylor eliminated Samuel Ericsson in the second round. Among other Misfits Boxing 16 results, Amir Anderson stopped Kijonti Davis in the third round at middleweight. As well, YuddyGangTV came out victorious over Argentinian King by unanimous decision to win the semi-final of the MFB lightweight interim title tournament.

Also on the card, J’Hon Ingram scored a unanimous decision against Ryan Schwartzberg after five rounds at super lightweight. Plus, Lil Cracra defeated Ace Musa split decision to win the quarter-final of the lightweight interim title tournament. Kicking off the action, Leah Gotti TKO’d Amber Fields in the third round of their scheduled for four rounds matchup at lightweight.