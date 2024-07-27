Michel Pereira vs Anthony Hernandez moved from Noche UFC to headline on Oct 19

Middleweights Michel Pereira and Anthony Hernandez have a new date and venue for their clash inside the UFC Octagon. The contest was originally announced as the “first fight set for UFC 306” aka Noche UFC at Sphere on September 14. It is now reportedly slotted to serve as the main event of UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on October 19.

UFC 306 full fight card was revealed today by Dana White. The lineup comprises 10 fights in total.

The Pereira vs Hernandez move was reported by MMA Fighting citing multiple people with knowledge. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

Brazil’s Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) won eight fights in a row, which includes two victories via first-round submission against Ihor Potieria and Michal Oleksiejczuk in May and March, respectively. Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California secured his fifth straight victory in February, when he submitted Roman Kopylov in the second round.

In addition, another to be confirmed bout for the UFC event on October 19 pits Su Mudaerji (16-6) of China against Charles Johnson (16-6) of St. Louis, Missouri. The pair squares off at bantamweight.