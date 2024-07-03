Michel Pereira vs Anthony Hernandez first fight set for UFC 306 Sphere card

The bout between Michel Pereira and Anthony Hernandez has been reportedly set for UFC 306 fight card at Sphere in Las Vegas. The MMA event, recently re-branded as “Riyadh Season Noche UFC”, airs live on September 14, celebrating Mexican independence day.

Riding an eight-fight winning streak Michel Pereira (31-11, 2 NC) makes his third Octagon appearance for the year. The 30-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist is coming off a pair of wins by submission in the first round against Ihor Potieria at UFC 301 in May and Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299 in March.

Anthony Hernandez (12-2, 1 NC) won five bouts in a row. The 30-year-old native of Dunnigan, California submitted Roman Kopylov in the second round last time out in February at UFC 298.

The Pereira vs Hernandez clash is the first fight set for UFC 306 card at Sphere. According to MMA Junkie the bout has been confirmed with sources, following the initial announcement Pereira made via social media post. The promotion is yet to formally announce the matchup.