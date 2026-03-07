MF Duel 2 live results: Ty Mitchell beats Gabe Rosado – Video

MF Duel 2 features Ty Mitchell facing Gabriel Rosado on Saturday, March 7, at Vaillant Live in Derby, England. Mitchell puts his MFB light heavyweight title on the line.

Mitchell (5-2, 3 KOs) defends the belt he claimed last May with a stoppage of Idris Virgo. In his previous outing in August, the 35-year-old Derby native defeated Sean Hemphill by decision to claim the inaugural MF pro super middleweight title.

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Rosado (28-17-1, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia earned a decision over Vaughn Alexander last October, securing his second win in a row. The 40-year-old veteran previously challenged for the WBO and WBA middleweight titles, falling short against Peter Quillin and Gennady Golovkin.

The MF Duel 2 card also features:

A lightweight bout between Detroit-based Walid Muhsein, aka Walid Sharks of Iraq, and Argentina’s Facundo Hernandez, aka Argentinian King.

London’s Carla Jade and Pearl Gonzalez of Chicago square off for the MFB middleweight title.

An all-British heavyweight clash pits Jordan Banjo against Frankie Freelove, aka Tempo Arts.

Welsh two-time Olympic gold medallist and world champion in taekwondo Jade Jones takes on American actress, reality star, and singer Egypt Criss.

An all-English heavyweight bout features Wil Anderson against Jake Cornish.

Additionally, Justin Ibarrola of Boca Raton, Florida, and the UK’s James Springer battle at welterweight.

MF Duel 2 results

Get MF Duel 2 full fight card results below.

Ty Mitchell def. Gabe Rosado by unanimous decision (59-55, 59-55, 59-55) | Watch video

Walid Sharks def. Argentinian King by KO (R2)

Pearl Gonzalez def. Carla Jade by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Jordan Banjo def. Tempo Arts by TKO (R4)

Jade Jones def. Egypt Criss by KO (R2)

Wil Anderson def. Jake Cornish by KO (R3)

Justin Ibarrola def. James Springer by TKO (R4)

MF Duel 2 live blog March 7, 2026 4:30 PM EST Ty Mitchell defeats Gabe Rosado by decision Ty Mitchell (6-2, 3 KOs) defeats Gabriel Rosado (28-18-1, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 59-55.



With the win, Mitchell retains his MF Boxing Pro light heavyweight title.



Post-fight, Ty Mitchell called out Ben Whittaker. March 7, 2026 3:35 PM EST Walid Sharks KOs Argentinian King in second round Walid Sharks defeats Argentinian King by second-round knockout at lightweight, sending his opponent to the canvas with a big right hand. March 7, 2026 3:13 PM EST Pearl Gonzalez defeats Carla Jade by decision Pearl Gonzalez defeats Carla Jade by unanimous decision in their bout for the MFB middleweight title. All three judges scored the fight 48-47. March 7, 2026 2:26 PM EST Jordan Banjo TKOs Tempo Arts in fourth round Jordan Banjo defeats Tempo Arts by fourth-round TKO heavyweight. The referee waved the fight off after Banjo several times sent Arts to the canvas and continued dominating with punches. March 7, 2026 1:48 PM EST Jade Jones KOs Egypt Criss in second round Two-time Olympic gold medallist and world champion in taekwondo Jade Jones defeats Egypt Criss by second-round knockout at cruiserweight. Jones landed a repeated left hand, sending Criss to the canvas face down. March 7, 2026 1:35 PM EST Wil Anderson KOs Jake Cornish in third round Will Anderson defeats Jake Cornish by third-round knockout at heavyweight. Anderson sent Cornish to the canvas with a right hand. March 7, 2026 1:17 PM EST Justin Ibarrola TKOs James Springer in fourth round Kicking off the action, Justin Ibarrola defeated James Springer by fourth-round TKO at welterweight. The referee waved the fight off after Ibarrola dominated Springer with punches, forcing him to take a knee. March 7, 2026 12:24 PM EST MF Duel 2 – Fight Night Kickoff The boxing action at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, is about to begin. Here’s the MF Duel 2 full card trailer. March 6, 2026 11:01 PM EST MF Duel 2: How to watch and start time MF Duel 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 6:30 p.m. GMT.