Mikaela Mayer joins MVP, open to Alycia Baumgardner rematch

Three-weight champion Mikaela Mayer has joined the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The 35-year-old Los Angeles native currently holds the WBO welterweight title, as well as the unified WBA, WBC, and WBO super welterweight belts.

“I’m thrilled to join Most Valuable Promotions as we continue breaking barriers and elevating women’s boxing to new heights,” Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) said. “I’ve always wanted the biggest and best fights, and MVP’s premier roster of women champions creates incredible opportunities to make those matchups happen.”

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“I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills on some of the biggest platforms in the sport and working with a passionate, innovative team that believes in the continued growth of women’s boxing.”

Mayer has recently been linked to a potential fight with Welsh Olympic Gold medalist Lauren Price (9-0, 2 KOs). Price – the unified IBF, WBA, and WBC welterweight champion – is scheduled to defend her belts against Stephanie Pineiro Aquino, headlining the Boxxer card on April 4 in Cardiff. If successful, she was then expected to face Mayer for the undisputed 147-pound championship.

‘We may have a conversation’

In a short video posted by MVP on YouTube, Mayer was asked if she would be interested in a rematch with Alycia Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs). Baumgardner of Fremont, Ohio, defeated Mayer by split decision in October 2022 to unify the IBF, WBC, and WBO super featherweight titles.

“I’ve asked for it. I’m here for it. I’ve wanted it. I don’t know if she does,” Mayer said. “I guess now we’re under the same stable, so we may have a conversation. We’ll see. I want to give the fans the fights they want to see, and I know they want to see that rematch.”

Detroit-based Baumgardner is scheduled to defend her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO 130-pound titles against Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs) on April 17 in New York.

Mayer’s WBO super welterweight title – which she claimed against Mary Spencer last October in Montreal alongside the WBA and WBC 154-pound belts – is up for grabs on the MVP card on April 5 in London. The strap is contested between former two-division champion Chantelle Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) and Michaela Kotaskova (11-0-4, 2 KOs).

Details of Mikaela Mayer’s next fight, including her opponent and weight division, are expected to be announced shortly.