Mauricio Lara faces Edwing Davila in Mexico City in January

Mauricio Lara is set for his next fight against Edwing Davila at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on January 31. The pair square off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight.

Former world champion Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (27-3-2, 20 KOs) is coming off the win via seventh-round TKO against Pedro Alejandro Delgado last August. In February 2024, the Mexico City native fought Daniel Lugo to a majority draw on the Nontshinga vs Curiel 2 undercard. The 26-year-old lost his WBA featherweight title by unanimous decision in a rematch against Leigh Wood in May 2023.

Edwing Davila (21-2, 11 KOs) won three bouts in a row. The native of Aguascalientes, Mexico scored a unanimous decision against Diego Andrade Chavez last November. Prior to that, the Montreal, Quebec-based 30-year-old similarly defeated Pablo Polanco Fernández and Maximino Toala.

The event is also set to feature Mexico’s Rogelio Romero (1-0, 1 KO) in his second pro fight. The 29-year-old former amateur boxer from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua made his debut in November, eliminating Edgar Gonzalez Ramos in the first round. His next opponent is yet to be named.

Mauricio Lara vs Edwing Davila poster

The Lara vs Davila broadcast in the U.S. is yet to be confirmed. The event poster shared by Bxstrs Promotions via a post on X features the logos of ESPN KnockOut, Disney+, Box Televisa, among others.