Curiel vs Nontshinga 2 results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga square off in the championship rematch live stream from Auditorio Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico on Saturday, Friday, February 16. The bout pits the newly-crowned IBF light flyweight champion of Mexico against the former world champion South Africa. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Mexico City’s 24-year-old Adrian Curiel (24-4-1, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed against Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-1, 9 KOs) by knockout in the second round last November in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. The 25-year-old native of Newlands, Eastern Cape looks to take revenge and regain the title.
The all-Mexican co-main event features Mexico City’s former WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-3-1, 19 KOs) up against Daniel Lugo (27-2, 18 KOs) of Hermosillo, Sonora. The pair goes head to head in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super featherweight.
Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2 live stream
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, Friday, February 16
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, Friday, February 16 – Saturday, February 17
Time: 1 am GMT
Prelims: 10 pm GMT
Fight Card
Get the full fight card and results below.
Main card
- Adrian Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Curiel’s IBF light flyweight title
- Mauricio Lara vs. Daniel Lugo (‘Caballo’), 10 rounds, super featherweight
- Arturo Popoca vs. Ernesto Garcia Flores, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight title
- Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. Dennis Contreras, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
- Brayan Rivera vs. Daniel Zaragoza Garcia, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
- Julio Porras Ruiz vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero, 8 rounds, super middleweight
Prelims
- Criztec Bazaldua vs. Alejandro Castillo, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Jose Mario Tamez, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2 results
Stay tuned for Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga 2 live results.