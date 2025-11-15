Matchroom sets first four 2026 events, including Navarrete vs Nunez unification

Matchroom Boxing announced its first four events for 2026 – two in the U.S. and two in the U.K. – featuring three title fights and a rematch. All four cards will stream live on DAZN.

The first event takes place on January 24 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBF lightweight title against Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs).

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Up next, on January 31 at Utilita Arena Newcastle, Bakhram Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBF super welterweight title against British challenger Josh Kelly (17-1-1, 9 KOs).

An all-British rematch between two former champions continues the action on February 21 at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, as Leigh Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) meets Josh Warrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) at super featherweight. Wood stopped Warrington in the seventh round of their first fight in October 2023.

Two world titles are on the line on February 28 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) meets Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) in an all-Mexican super featherweight championship unification. Navarrete puts his WBO title on the line, while Nunez brings his IBF belt to the ring.

‘Make Boxing Great Again’

“I told you all we would be coming in hot – and this is proof that we are standing on business,” Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said. “By kicking off the new year with some of the best fights you will see in the sport, we really will ‘Make Boxing Great Again.’

“Andy Cruz finally gets his shot to win his first world title, before our latest new signing bids to become one of Britain’s next world champions. Then all eyes will be on two former kings – and absolute bitter enemies – in what will be a must-see rematch between two brilliant warriors in Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington. And Navarrete-Nunez is an all-out Mexican war that every fight fan needs. This promises to be one of the contests of the year.”

“What is even better is that all of these brilliant events will be live and exclusive worldwide as part of your subscription plan on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.”

The undercard bouts and ticket information are expected to be announced shortly.

Muratalla vs Cruz

Date: Saturday, January 24

Saturday, January 24 Venue: Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas Main event: Raymond Muratalla (C) vs. Andy Cruz – IBF lightweight title

Murtazaliev vs Kelly

Date: Saturday, January 31

Saturday, January 31 Venue: Utilita Arena Newcastle

Utilita Arena Newcastle Main event: Bakhram Murtazaliev (C) vs. Josh Kelly – IBF super welterweight title

Wood vs Warrington 2

Date: Saturday, February 21

Saturday, February 21 Venue: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Main event: Leigh Wood vs. Josh Warrington – super featherweight

Navarrete vs Nunez

Date: Saturday, February 28

Saturday, February 28 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ Main event: Emanuel Navarrete (C) vs. Eduardo Nunez (C) – super featherweight, WBO and IBF titles on the line

Additional events are expected to be added to the 2026 boxing schedule shortly.