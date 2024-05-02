Bazinyan vs Phinn results, live stream, main event, undercard

Erik Bazinyan (32-0, 23 KOs) and Shakeel Phinn (26-3-1, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live from Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, May 2. The Laval-based unbeaten super middleweight of Armenia defends his NABF title against challenger of Brossard, Quebec. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-main event pits unbeaten representative of the country-host Avery Martin Duval (10-0-1, 6 KOs) against Ezequiel Palaversic (8-2-1, 4 KOs) of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Among Bazinyan vs Phinn undercard bouts, Thomas Chabot (9-0, 7 KOs) of Canada faces Mexico’s Alfredo Espino (6-1-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. As well, Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (7-0, 7 KOs) of Colombia and Cristian Palma (33-14-2, 7 KOs) of Chile clash in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Plus, Canada’s Alexandre Gaumont (9-0, 6 KOs) and Abdallah Luanja (17-11-2, 12 KOs) of Tanzania go head to head in a six-rounder at middleweight. Also in a six-rounder at middleweight, Montreal-based French southpaw Moreno Fendero (4-0, 3 KOs) and Nicolas Palacios (13-10-2, 2 KOs) of Argentina kickoff the action.

Erik Bazinyan vs Shakeel Phinn live stream

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bazinyan vs Phinn from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Erik Bazinyan vs. Shakeel Phinn, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Bazinyan’s NABF title

Avery Martin Duval vs. Ezequiel Palaversic, 8 rounds, lightweight

Thomas Chabot vs. Alfredo Jimenez Espino, 8 rounds, featherweight

Jhon Orobio vs. Cristian Palma, 6 rounds, lightweight

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Abdallah Luanja, 6 rounds, middleweight

Moreno Fendero vs. Nicolas Luque Palacios, 6 rounds, middleweight

Erik Bazinyan vs Shakeel Phinn results

Stay tuned for Erik Bazinyan vs Shakeel Phinn live results.