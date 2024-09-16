Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos joins Paul-Tyson undercard

The world title fight between champion Mario Barrios and challenger Abel Ramos is a new addition to the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson undercard. The event airs live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

“On Mexican Independence Day, I am thrilled to announce the addition of Mario ‘El Azteca’ Barrios to what I believe will be the most globally consumed boxing event since the advent of pay-per-view,” Most Valuable Promotions co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian said. “Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos for the WBC welterweight championship will be an action packed fight that will fully embody the Mexican style of boxing and bring fans to their feet. Viva Mexico!”

Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) landed the interim WBC 147 lbs belt last September, when he scored a unanimous decision against Yordenis Ugas. In his previous outing in May, the San Antonio native similarly defeated Fabian Maidana and retained his strap.

The 29-year-old was named “full champion” in June, after the division’s former undisputed king Terence Crawford was downgraded to “champion in recess”. The latter moved to junior middleweight and dethroned Israil Madrimov this past August. Earlier in his career, Barrios also held WBA “Regular” title at super lightweight.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime event,” Mario Barrios said. “The fight on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson card is huge, with millions watching live on Netflix.”

“Abel Ramos is a tough Mexican fighter, just like me, so I know it’ll be a hell of a fight in front of my Texas people at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium. I’m also excited to showcase my Indigenous roots on this global platform. Don’t miss this fight—it’s going to be war, Puro San Antonio!”

Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) stopped Juan Ramon Guzman in the fifth round last time out in April and returned to winning ways. Prior to that, the 33-year-old native of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania suffered a pair of defeats by decision against Cody Crowley and Luke Santamaria. The No. 8-ranked contender with WBC fights for his first world title.

“I’m very excited to be fighting for the WBC title and I’m looking forward to a great fight against Mario Barrios,” Abel Ramos said. “He’s a warrior just like me and I’m going to give the fans at Cowboys Stadium and those watching around the world on Netflix an exciting fight on Friday, November 15.”

In the main event, Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against “the Baddest Man on the Plant” Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The pair squares off in an eight by two-minute round bout at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland defends her undisputed super lightweight title against old rival Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Among other Paul vs Tyson undercard bouts, Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) of India and Whindersson Nunes (0-1) of Brazil clash at super middleweight.