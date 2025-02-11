Manuel Flores faces Jorge Leyva in Indio, CA in March

Manuel Flores is set for his first fight of the year against Jorge Leyva on March 6 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The super bantamweight matchup headlines Golden Boy Fight Night, live on DAZN.

Coachella-based southpaw Flores (19-1, 15 KOs) won three fights in 2024 by stoppage and secured four wins in a row. The native of Rancho Mirage, California KO’d Victor Olivo in the first round last October, after defeating Nohel Arambulet and Alberto Guevara in July and April, respectively. The 26-year-old’s sole career defeat came in June 2023, when he lost a unanimous decision to Walter Santibanes.

“I’m back in my hometown and ready to put on another show,” Manuel Flores said. “I am ready to separate myself from the rest of the division and continue my quest to become the best!”

Mexico’s Leyva (18-3, 13 KOs) is targeting his second straight victory. The native of La Paz, Baja California Sur is coming off a win by UD against David Carmona last June. Last March, the 23-year-old suffered a split decision loss to Jose Alberto Arias.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God, Golden Boy, and my team for this great opportunity,” Jorge Leyva said. “My promoter called me today to offer me the fight against Flores, and without hesitation, I said yes. Please make it happen. I will be mentally and physically ready for a war.”

“Manuel Flores is a great and tough fighter; however, I am up for the challenge. I know the importance of this fight. A win over Flores will be huge and will open up many great opportunities for me. I dedicate this fight to my family and all the boxing fans watching on DAZN.”

The bouts featured on the Flores vs Leyva undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.