Subscribe
HomeUFC

Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson among bouts confirmed for UFC Seattle fight card

Also confirmed for UFC Seattle: Curtis Blaydes faces Rizvan Kuniev, Edson Barboza takes on Steve Garcia, and Jean Silva meets Melsik Baghdasaryan

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The bout between Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on February 22. The pair square off at bantamweight.

Vieira of Brazil and NOLA’s Chiasson were originally scheduled to battle it out at UFC Vegas 84 in January. The contest fell through after Vieira sustained an injury and was forced to withdraw.

In her previous outing in October, Vieira (14-4) dropped a unanimous decision against Kayla Harrison. Chiasson (11-3) defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage in June and submitted Pannie Kianzad in the first round in March.

The promotion confirmed the Vieira vs Chiasson showdown on Monday via a post on X.

Also confirmed for the event is a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes (18-5) of Naperville, Illinois and Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1). Edson Barboza (24-12) of Brazil and Steve Garcia (17-5) of Albuquerque, NM go head-to-head at featherweight. Jean Silva (14-2) of Brazil and Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) of Armenia clash at featherweight.

The main event for UFC Seattle has yet to be set. The current lineup is as follows:

  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
  • Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia
  • Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
  • Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.