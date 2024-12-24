Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson among bouts confirmed for UFC Seattle fight card

The bout between Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson has been confirmed, along with other matchups, for UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA on February 22. The pair square off at bantamweight.

Vieira of Brazil and NOLA’s Chiasson were originally scheduled to battle it out at UFC Vegas 84 in January. The contest fell through after Vieira sustained an injury and was forced to withdraw.

In her previous outing in October, Vieira (14-4) dropped a unanimous decision against Kayla Harrison. Chiasson (11-3) defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via second-round TKO due to doctor stoppage in June and submitted Pannie Kianzad in the first round in March.

The promotion confirmed the Vieira vs Chiasson showdown on Monday via a post on X.

Also confirmed for the event is a heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes (18-5) of Naperville, Illinois and Rizvan Kuniev (12-2-1). Edson Barboza (24-12) of Brazil and Steve Garcia (17-5) of Albuquerque, NM go head-to-head at featherweight. Jean Silva (14-2) of Brazil and Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) of Armenia clash at featherweight.

The main event for UFC Seattle has yet to be set. The current lineup is as follows: