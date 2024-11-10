Video: Carlos Prates KO’s Neil Magny in first round, all UFC Vegas 100 finishes

Carlos Prates earned his 11th win in a row on November 9, when he faced Neil Magny in the headliner of UFC Vegas 100. The Brazilian former Muay Thai fighter sent the No. 15-ranked welterweight contender of Brooklyn, New York to the canvas with a left punch from a southpaw stance. The official time was 4:50 into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, 31-year-old Carlos Prates made his fourth successful Octagon appearance for the year and improved to 21-6. 37-year-old Neil Magny dropped to 29-13 and lost his second fight in a row.

Among other UFC Vegas 100 results, Dutch middleweight Reinier de Ridder (18-2) defeated Gerald Meerschaert (37-18) of Racine, WI via third-round arm-triangle choke. Unbeaten middleweight Mansur Abdul-Malik (7-0) of Columbia, MD stopped Dusko Todorovic (12-5) of Serbia in the first round with a big knee and punches.

Among the prelims, Brazilian Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1) eliminated newcomer Zach Scroggin (7-1) of Edgerton, KS in the first round at 174-pound catchweight. Charles Radtke (10-4) of Mundelein, IL TKO’d Matthew Semelsberger (11-8) of Rockville, MD in the first round at welterweight. Da’Mon Blackshear (15-7-1) of Fayetteville, NC forced Cody Stamann (21-8-1) of Grand Rapids, MI to tap via rear-naked choke in the first-round at bantamweight.

Plus, Tresean Gore (6-2) of Myrtle Beach, SC defeated Antonio Trocoli (12-5, 1 NC) of Brazil via guillotine choke in the first-round at middleweight. In the event opener, Melissa Mullins (7-1) of England stopped Klaudia Sygula (6-2) of Poland in the second round at 137-pound catchweight.