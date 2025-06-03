Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios: Los Angeles press conference video

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios square off in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 19. The pair battle it out with Barrios’ WBC welterweight title on the line. Following a kickoff presser held this past Sunday at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay, the fighters come face-to-face at a launch press conference at The NOVO at L.A. Live on June 3.

46-year-old eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines makes his ring return, stepping through the ropes as a pro boxer for the first time in almost four years. San Antonio’s 29-year-old Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) makes the second defense of his 147-pound belt.

Also partaking in the press conference on Tuesday are the fighters set to compete on the undercard. The co-feature is a championship rematch, with Sebastian Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida defending his WBC super welterweight title against Tim Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) of Australia.

The Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard also features another rematch, as former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) faces Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) in an all-Mexican showdown. Kicking off the action, two-weight champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX takes on former title challenger Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA.

The Pacquiao vs Barrios LA press conference starts at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.