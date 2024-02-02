Subscribe
Luis Palomino vs Austin Trout on weight for welterweight title at BKFC 57 Hollywood

BKFC 57 Hollywood: Palomino vs Trout

By Parviz Iskenderov
Luis Palomino weigh-ins for his bout against Austin Trout at BKFC 57 Hollywood
Luis Palomino | BKFC

Luis Palomino, Austin Trout and other fighters featured on the BKFC 57 Hollywood card stepped on the scales and went face to face ahead of their respective bouts. The bare knuckle boxing event airs live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, February 2.

The main event bout pits Peruvian undefeated former BKFC welterweight champion and reigning lightweight champion Luis Palomino (9-0) against the former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout (1-0) of El Paso, TX. The pair battles it out for the vacant BKFC 165-pound title.

At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, both fighters successfully made the required weight limit. Luis Palomino weighed-in at 164.8 lbs. Austin Trout showed 164 lbs.

Austin Trout
Austin Trout | BKFC
Luis Palomino vs Austin Trout faceoff
Luis Palomino and Austin Trout go face to face | BKFC
BKFC Ring Girls
Ring Girls | BKFC
BKFC Ring Girls
Ring Girls | BKFC

In the co-main event, unbeaten Bryan Duran (5-2) of Cuba and American Louis Lopez (3-2) square off at lightweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 145.2 lbs and 145.5 lbs, respectively.

The full BKFC 57 Hollywood fight card and weights can be found below.

BKFC 57 Hollywood fight card

Main card

  • Luis Palomino (164.8) vs. Austin Trout (164)
  • Bryan Duran (145.2) vs. Louis Lopez (145.5)
  • Jomi Escoboza (184.4) vs. Issac Doolittle (184.8)
  • Alberto Blas (135.9) vs. Daniel Alvarez (138.3)
  • Christine Vicens (125.7) vs. Sydney Smith (124.7)
  • Leonardo Perdomo (248.6) vs. Bobby Brents (263)
  • Justin Ibarrola (140.7) vs. Landon Williams (140.7)
  • Edgard Plazaola (144.9) vs. Darrick Gates (143)
  • Matt Russo (125.5) vs. Justin Street (125.7)

Prelims

  • Chris Garcia (130.9) vs. Albert Inclan (130.3)
  • Ryan Reber (136.1) vs. Derek Perez (135)
  • Stephen Townsel (206.5) vs. Leo Bercier (206.5)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
