Luis Nery: I have nothing to lose against Naoya Inoue, ‘Monster’ has nothing to win

Luis Nery is confident in his victory against Naoya Inoue on Monday, May 6. Mexico’s former two-division world champion challenges the Japanese two-weight undisputed king for his 122 lbs crown. The pair battles it out on the top of four-fight championship card live on ESPN+ from Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Once-beaten Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) is a former WBC junior featherweight and bantamweight champion. In May 2021, the Tijuana southpaw was stopped by Brandon Figueroa in the seventh round of their 122 lbs championship unification. Since then, the 29-year-old won four fights in a row.

Naoya “Monster” Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title. The four-division world champion collected all four belts at 122 lbs last December, when he KO’d Marlon Tapales in the 10th round. Last July, the 31-year-old native of Zama, Kanagawa dethroned Stephen Fulton via eighth-round TKO.

“This is the highest stage one can reach as a fighter,” Nery said following his recent training session in El Paso, Texas. “It’s like soccer players who prepare their entire lives for a World Cup. It’s the same. This is bigger than being a world champion. It’s four belts. It’s undisputed.”

“I’ve been wanting to fight him for about three years now. Fortunately, the opportunity has come, and we are taking it seriously. He is an elite fighter. He’s among the best fighters. He is fast. He is strong. But he has weaknesses, and he does take some punches.”

Luis Nery | Gabriel Acosta/Zanfer Promotions

“I’m the only one who can beat Inoue because I have good power, I can take punches, I have heart, and I’m willing to die in the ring. I’m a fighter who, above all, is a brawler. I like to brawl in the ring. But, I like to counter as well. If the fight allows for it, and if the fighter and the style allow for it, then I do it. I adapt to whatever style of fight I’m in to get the victory.”

“I think that Inoue shouldn’t have taken this fight. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t have taken it. He has nothing to win by beating me. In fact, he has everything to lose. I have nothing to lose. I’m not a champion. I’m not at the top like him. I’m going for all the marbles. I’m coming with everything. I will take risks, and I’m willing to die in the ring.

Luis Nery: If Mike Tyson can lose his unbeaten record there, then so can Naoya Inou

Tokyo Dome hosted the February 1990 showdown, when Mike Tyson suffered his first career defeat by knockout in the 10th round against Buster Douglas. Nery looks to repeat the latter’s performance.

“This is an important fight. It deserves to be in an arena that is just as important like the Tokyo Dome. And I think it’s a sign. If Mike Tyson can lose his unbeaten record there, then so can Naoya Inoue. Now, Mike Tyson was actually a monster. He for sure was an assassin. So, I’m happy that they made the fight at Tokyo Dome.”

“I will win by knockout. There’s no other way. I know that either he or I will be stopped. But I’m sure that he will be stopped.”

Luis Nery | Gabriel Acosta/Zanfer Promotions

In the co-feature to Inoue vs Nery, Australia’s WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) makes the second defense of his title against Japanese contender Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), younger brother of Naoya, defends his WBA bantamweight title in the all-Japanese clash against Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs). Plus, WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his title against fellow-Japanese Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs).