Naoya Inoue faces Luis Nery in May in Tokyo

Naoya Inoue defends undisputed super bantamweight title against Luis Nery live from Tokyo Dome

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Naoya Inoue defends undisputed super bantamweight title against Luis Nery live from Tokyo Dome
Naoya Inoue | Naoki Fukuda

Undefeated Naoya Inoue has his next fight confirmed against Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome on Monday, May 6. Going through the ropes in front of his home country crowd, the Japanese pound-for-pound defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against former world champion of Mexico.

Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) stopped Marlon Tapales in the 10th round last time out in December 2023. With the victory, four-weight world champion collected all four major belts at 122 lbs and became a two-division undisputed king.

Two-weight world champion Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) is riding a four-fight winning streak. Former WBC super bantamweight champion lost his belt in May 2021, when he was KO’d by Brandon Figueroa in the seventh round of their championship unification.

In the co-feature, Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) of Australia makes the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title against Japanese contender Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs). Moloney is fresh off the win by majority decision against Saul Sanchez on Beterbiev vs Smith card in January. Takei KO’d Mario Diaz Maldonado in the second round last December.

“Naoya Inoue is the world’s best fighter, a young man who amazes me every time he steps in the ring. Luis Nery is a tough challenger, but I fully expect Inoue to get the job done in front of more than 50,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “In addition to this incredible main event, we have a spectacular undercard highlighted by Jason Moloney, a road warrior who is coming to Japan determined to show he’s the world’s best bantamweight.”

Among the bouts featured on Inoue vs Nery undercard, Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), younger brother of Naoya, defends his WBA bantamweight title in the all-Japanese clash against former title challenger Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs). Plus, Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight title against fellow-Japanese Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

