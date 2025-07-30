Subscribe
Lucas Bahdi vs Roger Gutierrez title eliminator joins Rivera-Cordova undercard

Lucas Bahdi faces Roger Gutierrez in a WBA lightweight title eliminator, with the winner to become the mandatory challenger to Gervonta Davis

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lucas Bahdi enters the boxing ring ahead of his fight
Lucas Bahdi makes his ring walk during his bout against Armando Casamonica at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on November 15, 2024 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Lucas Bahdi is back in the ring on August 23 when he faces Roger Gutierrez at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The 12-round lightweight bout has been added to MVP Fight Night: Rivera vs Cordova.

Unbeaten 31-year-old Canadian contender Bahdi (19-0, 15 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Ryan James Racaza in March. Venezuela’s 30-year-old former super featherweight champion Gutierrez stopped Moises Flores in the second round last November, securing his second consecutive win.

“MVP has been everything I wanted in a promoter and more,” said Bahdi, who recently re-signed with the promotion. “I’m excited to extend my relationship with them, starting with my Saturday, August 23 fight against Roger Gutierrez.”

“I’ve been training harder than ever and can’t wait to put on an explosive performance.”

In addition, Most Valuable Promotions announced that the Bahdi vs Gutierrez matchup has been sanctioned as a WBA title eliminator. The winner becomes the mandatory challenger to Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Baltimore’s southpaw “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) was last in action in March when he fought Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. to a majority draw. A rematch is expected, but the date for their second fight has yet to be confirmed.

In the main event of MVP Fight Night on August 23, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) and Angelino Cordova (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela clash for the interim WBA flyweight title.

Other bouts include Cuban Yoenis Tellez (10-0, 7 KOs) defending his interim WBA super welterweight title against Germany’s Abass Baraou (16-1, 9 KOs).

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

