Yoenis Tellez vs Abass Baraou among bouts added to Rivera-Cordova undercard

Also on MVP Fight Night: Rivera vs Cordova, Stephanie Han faces Paulina Angel, and Jasmine Artiga takes on Linn Sandstrom

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
Yoenis Tellez during his boxing bout against Julian Williams
Yoenis Tellez during his bout against Julian Williams at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on March 1, 2025 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

The bout between Yoenis Tellez and Abass Baraou has been added to MVP Fight Night on August 23 at Caribe Royal Orlando in Orlando, FL. The pair square off in a 12-rounder at super welterweight. Tellez puts his interim WBA title on the line.

Stafford, TX-based Tellez (10-0, 7 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and the first defense of his belt. The 25-year-old Cuban was last in action in March, defeating Julian Williams by unanimous decision on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach.

Baraou (16-1, 9 KOs) of Germany aims for his eighth win in a row since dropping a split decision to Jack Culcay in August 2020. In his previous bout last June, the 30-year-old defeated Macaulay McGowan by UD to retain his European belt.

Also confirmed for the Rivera vs Cordova undercard is a 10-round championship bout between Stephanie Han and Paulina Angel. Han brings her WBA lightweight belt to the ring.

Han (10-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, TX makes her first defense of the title that she claimed by knockout against Hannah Terlep in February. Once-beaten Angel (7-1-2, 3 KOs) of Colombia earned her third straight victory also in February, scoring a decision over Johen Paola Gonzalez.

Atop the prelims, Jasmine Artiga meets Linn Sandstrom in a 10-rounder at super flyweight. Artiga’s WBA belt is at stake.

Unbeaten Artiga (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Tampa, FL claimed the belt in March, dethroning Regina Chavez by majority decision. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Australia-based Sandstrom (10-3-3, 2 KOs) of Sweden makes her second attempt to claim the title after falling short against Clara Lescurat last April.

The event is also expected to feature Tampa’s light heavyweight Ariel Perez (7-0, 4 KOs) and Philadelphia’s super flyweight Natalie Dove (5-0-1, 1 KO).

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) faces former title challenger Angelino Cordova (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela. The pair battle it out for the interim WBA flyweight title.

Also on the main card is a previously announced super lightweight bout between Jamaine Ortiz (19-2-1, 9 KOs) and Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) of Canada. The WBA Continental USA strap is up for grabs.

The finalized fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

