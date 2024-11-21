Lucas Bahdi joins MVP with decision on Paul-Tyson undercard & knockout U.S. debut

Lucas Bahdi joins the athlete roster at Most Valuable Promotions. The Canadian lightweight secured three victories in 2024, which include a decision, a TKO, and a big knockout in his U.S. debut.

Bahdi (18-0, 15 KOs) is fresh off a win by majority decision against late-replacement opponent Armando Casamonica (14-1, 3 KOs) of Italy in mid-November in Arlington, Texas. The 10-round contest was featured on the preliminary card leading up to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, live on Netflix.

In his U.S. debut in Tampa, Florida in July, the native of Niagara Falls, Ontario, scored an upset by knocking out Ashton Sylve with a big left hook in the sixth round. Kicking off the year, the unbeaten 30-year-old TKO’d Jose Luis Rodriguez in the fourth round of his hometown ring appearance in June.

“Signing with an innovative promoter, who puts fighters first, is one of the goals I’ve been working towards since I turned professional in 2019,” Lucas Bahdi said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Most Valuable Promotions team because I know that Jake Paul’s vision for boxers’ careers inside the ring and outside the ring will take me to where I want to be – a world champion and a star.”

“Fighting on the Paul vs Tyson undercard was just the beginning. I’m excited to keep showing the world what I’ve got.”

The date of Lucas Bahdi’s next fight is expected to be determined and added to the boxing schedule in the coming weeks.