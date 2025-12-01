Teofimo Lopez faces Shakur Stevenson in New York end of January

The world title fight between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson is confirmed for Saturday, January 31, in New York. The contest headlines The Ring 6. Venue and ticket information are expected to be announced shortly. The event airs live on DAZN.

Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) puts his WBO super lightweight title on the line, making the fourth defense of his belt. In his previous outing in May in Times Square, the 28-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Arnold Barboza Jr. by unanimous decision.

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Ahead of the event, Lopez stated he will stop Stevenson in nine rounds.

“Duck, Duck, Goose,” said Lopez. “Are you ready for New York City? Brick city in the concrete jungle, so let’s get ready to rumble! The Takeover is here to stay, not play. Make Boxing Great Again is my forte. Shakur will fall in nine.”

Current WBC lightweight champion Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) moves up a weight class and looks to become a champion in his fourth division. The undefeated 28-year-old southpaw from Newark, New Jersey, last fought in July in Queens, New York, where he scored a unanimous decision over William Zepeda to make his third successful defense.

Stevenson promised to show he is on a different level than Lopez.

“I have never shied away from a challenge and always chased the biggest fights in the sport because I know I am one of the best boxers in the world,” said Stevenson. “Teofimo Lopez will learn that firsthand on January 31 when I take his belt and show him that there are levels to this game. New York, get ready for a spectacular performance as I take over a fourth straight weight division.”

The bouts featured on the Lopez vs Stevenson undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.