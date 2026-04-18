Live results: Ben Whittaker KOs Braian Nahuel Suarez – Video

Ben Whittaker faces Braian Nahuel Suarez on Saturday, April 18, live from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. The two fighters square off in a light heavyweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds. The contest replaced the original main event after Callum Smith was injured and forced to withdraw from his fight against David Morrell.

Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of the UK comes off two stoppage victories over Benjamin Gavazi and Liam Cameron last year. Suarez (21-4, 20 KOs) of Argentina won his previous bout last November by TKO against Sergio Santos.

Advertisement

On the Whittaker vs. Suarez undercard, London’s Molly McCann (3-0, 1 KO) meets Ashleigh Johnson (3-3) of Wales in an eight-round super bantamweight bout.

A 10-round super bantamweight clash features Joe McGrail (12-0, 5 KOs) facing Aaron Hayden (10-0, 2 KOs) for the Central Area and WBA Continental Gold belts.

The main card opener is a six-round heavyweight matchup between Britain’s Leo Atang (5-0, 5 KOs) and Viktar Chvarkou (6-32, 3 KOs).

Whittaker vs Suarez results

Main card

Ben Whittaker def. Braian Nahuel Suarez by KO (R1, 2:24) | Watch video

Molly McCann def. Ashleigh Johnson by points (78-74) | Watch video

Joe McGrail def. Aaron Hayden by KO (R5, 2:22)

Leo Atang def. Viktar Chvarkou by points (59-54)

Prelims

Stephen Clarke def. Luis Enrique Montelongo Morales by points (78-73)

Jack Power def. Novak Radulovic by TKO (R6, 1:37)

Sam Norris def. Jahfieus Faure by points (40-36)

Tom Rafferty def. Pablo Sosa by RTD (R3, 3:00)

Whittaker vs Suarez live blog April 18, 2026 5:41 PM EDT Post-Fight Press Conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. April 18, 2026 4:45 PM EDT Ben Whittaker drops & stops Braian Nahuel Suarez in first round Ben Whittaker (11-0-1, 8 KOs) defeats Braian Nahuel Suarez (21-5, 20 KOs) by first-round KO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:24 of the round.



Whittaker dropped Suarez with a right hand, and he was unable to get back to his feet as the referee counted him out. Ben Whittaker celebrates his victory in the ring after his bout against Braian Nahuel Suarez at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing April 18, 2026 4:31 PM EDT Molly McCann defeats Ashleigh Johnson by points Molly McCann (4-0, 1 KO) defeats Ashleigh Johnson (3-4) via a 78-74 points decision at super bantamweight. Molly McCann lands a jab during her bout against Ashleigh Johnson at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing April 18, 2026 3:43 PM EDT Video: Joe McGrail drops Aaron Hayden with body shot Watch the video featuring Joe McGrail as he lands a body shot to stop Aaron Hayden in the fifth round. April 18, 2026 3:28 PM EDT Joe McGrail KOs Aaron Hayden in fifth round Joe McGrail (13-0, 6 KOs) defeats Aaron Hayden (10-1, 2 KOs) by fifth-round knockout with a body shot at super bantamweight. The stoppage came at 2:22 of the round.



With the victory, McGrail claims the Central Area and WBA Continental Gold titles. Joe McGrail lands a punch during his bout against Aaron Hayden at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing April 18, 2026 3:19 PM EDT Leo Atang defeats Viktar Chvarkou by points In the main card opener, Leo Atang (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Viktar Chvarkou (6-33, 3 KOs) via a 59-54 points decision at heavyweight. In the fourth round, Atang was deducted a point for use of the head. Leo Atang celebrates his victory in the ring after his bout against Viktar Chvarkou at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on April 18, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing April 18, 2026 5:50 AM EDT How to watch and start time Whittaker vs. Suarez airs live on DAZN, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.



The free prelims start at 12:00 p.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. BST.



The blog feed with live results and highlights will cover the main card.



You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.