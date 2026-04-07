Whittaker faces Suarez in new Liverpool main event after Smith injury

Ben Whittaker faces Braian Nahuel Suarez in the new main event at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on April 18. The contest replaces the original headliner after Callum Smith was forced to withdraw from his fight against David Morrell due to an injury sustained in training.

“Naturally, it is a massive blow to lose a mega fight so close to the event, and we wish Callum a speedy recovery,” said Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. “But the show goes on – and it remains an unmissable night of boxing, headlined by arguably one of the greatest showmen in the sport today in Ben Whittaker. He is box office in whatever city in the world he is fighting in.”

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“Of course, the carrot of his eventual big U.S. debut is dangling,” Hearn added. “And Ben will be out to show once again why he will be the future of this sport as the eventual ruler of the 175-pound division. It will be a solid test for him against Braian Suarez, who is a dangerous, heavy-hitting opponent with 20 stoppages on his resumé.”

‘It is important for me to stay active’

Unbeaten Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of West Bromwich, West Midlands, is back in the ring after two stoppage wins in 2025. In his previous outing last November, the 28-year-old knocked out Benjamin Gavazi in the opening round, following a second-round TKO over Liam Cameron in April.

Whittaker takes on 34-year-old Suarez (21-4, 20 KOs) of Argentina, who comes off a second-round TKO victory over Sergio Santos Dantas in November.

“Performing in front of the Scousers, who are a set of true fight fans, for the first time is going to be special,” Whittaker said. “I’m really looking forward to headlining in Liverpool. I know everyone was expecting me to be fighting next in America – and that’s still very much the plan. I need to win this, and we’ll be making a big announcement on that soon.”

“But it is important for me to stay active as a fighter. So I am delighted to be able to jump on this great Liverpool card to keep myself ticking over.”

On the Whittaker vs. Suarez undercard:

London’s Molly McCann (3-0, 1 KO) faces Ashleigh Johnson (3-3) of Wales at super bantamweight.

Joe McGrail (12-0, 5 KOs) challenges Aaron Hayden (10-0, 2 KOs) for the Central Area super bantamweight title.

Leo Atang (5-0, 5 KOs) steps through the ropes at heavyweight.

The full lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Liverpool’s former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (31-2, 22 KOs) was scheduled to defend his interim WBO light heavyweight title against Cuba’s former two-division WBA “Regular” champion David Morrell (12-1, 9 KOs). It is currently unknown whether the contest will be rescheduled.