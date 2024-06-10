Liam Paro: I’m ready for anything that Subriel Matias throws at me

Liam Paro goes up against Subriel Matias on Saturday, June 15 at Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu “Bincito” in Manati, Puerto Rico. The Australian contender looks to dethrone the local favorite and claim his IBF super lightweight title. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) makes his first attempt to become world champion. The 28-year-old southpaw is confident in his victory over 32-year-old Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs), who defends the belt for the second time.

“I am a fighter, and fighter’s fight, and I’m proving that, not only by fighting the guy that’s the most avoided in the division, but going to his backyard to do so,” Liam Paro said. “I’ve always said I’ll fight anyone and I’m showing that. There’s a world title on the line and that’s what you dream about as a kid, winning world titles, and what better way to do it than to take out the number one guy in the division. I didn’t want to weave my way around the easy way, you want to beat the best and there’s no better way.

“I always have a quick look at the other guys in the division, but styles make fights. Alfie Di Carlo [Paro’s trainer] has had his eye on him for a for four or five years now and he said our paths would cross, and here we are. The day has come and this is it, time to show the world what I am all about.

“We’ve worked on some game plans, Alfie has the best boxing IQ in the game, I won’t share too much but obviously I’m not going to stand a trade with the guy. That’s what he’s banking on, but my boxing IQ is up there as well and we’re going to box the guy. If it has to be a fight, it can be a fight too, I’ve got the dog in me. I’ve been lucky to win my other fights comfortably but I’ve got that in me and I’m ready for anything.

“It’s a world title fight and you shouldn’t expect anything but a hard night’s work, I’m ready for a 12-round war. I’m going to give this 110 per cent and I’m ready for anything that he throws at me. The IBF is a great organization and I believe it’ll be a fair shot, so it’ll be up to me and him, and who wants it the most on the night. If that’s the case and it goes 12 rounds, I’ve got the boxing ability to be ahead on the cards.

“I can adjust on the fly, I’ve got a lot of ability and a high boxing IQ, so i just don’t think he’s boxed anyone with my style. Yes, he’s boxed good opponents, and I’ve not boxed anyone like him before, so we’re going to see on the night how it all pans out.”

Among the bouts featured on the Matias vs Paro undercard, Mexico’s Angel Fierro (22-1-2, 17 KOs) faces former title challenger Alfredo Santiago (14-2, 6 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The super lightweight contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBO NABO title on the line.

Also on the card, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-4, 23 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at flyweight. Figueroa brings to the ring his WBC Continental Americas belt. In addition, a vacant WBO Intercontinental strap is at stake.

As well, Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (6-0, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico meets Mexico’s Diana Tapia Castro (7-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Plus, William Ortiz-Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs) battles fellow-Puerto Rican Carlos Mitzael Jimenez Vazquez (6-2, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight.