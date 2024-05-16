Angel Fierro vs Alfredo Santiago tops Matias-Paro undercard

The bout between Angel Fierro and Alfredo Santiago has been made official for Saturday, June 15 at Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu “Bincito” in Manati, Puerto Rico. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight. The WBO NABO belt is up for grabs.

Moving up a weight class, Mexico’s Fierro (22-1-2, 17 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year. The 25-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California previously held the same title at lightweight. In his previous outing last September, the San Diego-based competitor took a split decision against Brayan Zamarripa Rodriguez.

“I feel very excited to return to the ring and even more so in Puerto Rico, where three years ago I was crowned WBO NABO champion, and what better way than to return against a great rival in Alfredo for another title at 140 lbs,” Angel Fierro said. “It will be a great fight, Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, where I come to repeat the same story from three years ago but this time much better.”

Former world title challenger Santiago (14-2, 6 KOs) of Dominican Republic goes through the ropes for the first time in two years. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico-based 29-year-old last fought in June 2022, when he stopped Karl Dargan in the first round.

“Angel is an excellent Mexican opponent,” Alfredo Santiago said. “I was born in Moca, a small town in the Dominican Republic, but I’ve lived in Puerto Rico for many years. I have made all my professional boxing career here in Puerto Rico. I am not letting Mr. Fierro come to my second home and beat me. That simply will not happen. Not in front of my people. I see you all on June 15. We are so ready!”

Also confirmed for the event, a 10-round bout between Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (5-0, 2 KOs) and Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-4, 23 KOs) of Mexico. The pair goes head to head at flyweight. Figueroa’s WBC Continental Americas tile and vacant WBO Intercontinental belt are on the line.

As well, Stephanie Pineiro Aquino (6-0, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Diana Tapia Castro (7-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico clash at welterweight. Also at welterweight, William Ortiz-Rivera (5-0, 4 KOs) meets fellow Puerto Rican Luis Gonzalez Colon (5-2, 4 KOs).

In the 12-round main event, Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) faces Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs). The hometown favorite makes the second defense of his IBF super lightweight title against the challenger of Australia.