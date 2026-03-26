Jarrell Miller: I’m going to run over Lenier Pero

Jarrell Miller says he looks to dominate Lenier Pero when they clash in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator. The two fighters square off on April 25 at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Brooklyn native Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) returned to the ring in January in New York, defeating Kingsley Ibeh by split decision. During the fight, the 37-year-old’s toupee fell off, making international headlines.

Advertisement

“The toupee thing was something that was definitely not planned, but we ran with it and it worked in our favor,” Miller said. “Kingsley was not a walkover; he gave me a run for my money, but I take an ugly win over a good loss any day. Pero called me out before, which I was shocked by, but come April 25 I’ll be whooping his a** real good.”

Miami-based Cuban Olympian Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) is back in the ring following two decision victories over Jordan Thompson and Detrailous Webster last year in Orlando. Miller vows to defeat the unbeaten 33-year-old southpaw.

Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero face off during the press conference in Orlando, Florida, on March 19, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing

“Any fighter that gets in the ring over 200 pounds has a puncher’s chance, and I’ve never slept on any of my opponents or taken anyone lightly. It was a shorter camp for the New York fight, but I’ve been in the gym since that fight and I look a lot leaner now.”

“I need someone to get my juices running. I’m going to beat this b***h’s a** bad on April 25; he might need to get a one-way boat back to Cuba. It’s not going to be any of that pretty moving around – I’m going back to the old school, and I’m going to run him over ‘Big Baby’ style. I’m throwing 70-80 punches a round. He’s going to try to move around and box; I’ve seen the stuff he does in the gym, but I’m going to beat the brakes off his a**, trust me.”

Jarrell Miller, Eddie Hearn and Lenier Pero during the press conference in Orlando, Florida, on March 19, 2026 | Matchroom Boxing

The Miller vs Pero undercard bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.