Leila Beaudoin beats Paulina Angel to win interim title

Leila Beaudoin claimed the interim WBA super featherweight title on June 11, when she faced Paulina Angel at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City. The contest served as the co-feature to Wilkens Mathieu vs Esquiva Falcao.

Beaudoin earned the victory, defeating Angel by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 100-90.

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In addition to the belt, Beaudoin secured her second win in a row since falling short in her undisputed 130-pound title bid against Alycia Baumgardner late last year. The 30-year-old native of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, improved to 15-2 with 2 KOs.

Angel suffered her second defeat in a row after dropping a decision to Stephanie Han in her attempt to claim the full WBA title last August. The 24-year-old Colombian contender is now 7-3-2 with 3 KOs.

In the main event, Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) of Canada defeated Brazil’s Olympic silver medalist and former world title challenger Esquiva Falcao (32-3, 21 KOs) by eighth-round TKO.