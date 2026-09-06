UFC 332 main event: Natalia Silva faces Wang Cong for flyweight title

Natalia Silva and Wang Cong clash for the vacant flyweight title in the main event of UFC 332. The card takes place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, October 3.

Brazil’s Silva (20-5-1) and China’s Wang (10-1) battle for the 125-pound belt previously held by Valentina Shevchenko.

According to reports, Shevchenko had been expected to face Silva but withdrew due to an injury and vacated the title.

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The promotion announced Silva vs Wang as the main event for UFC 332 during the UFC Paris broadcast on Saturday.

Silva, 29, is riding a 14-fight winning streak, having defeated Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision at UFC 324 in January.

Wang, 34, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Tracy Cortez at UFC 329 in July, marking her fourth win in a row.

The following bouts have also been confirmed for UFC 332: