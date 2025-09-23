Alycia Baumgardner faces Leila Beaudoin in co-feature to Jake Paul vs Tank Davis

The bout between Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin, along with other matchups, is confirmed for the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tank Davis. The event takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami on November 14. The main card airs live on Netflix.

Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, and Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) face off in a 12-round super featherweight bout, with each round lasting three minutes. Former undisputed 130-pound champion Baumgardner puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO titles on the line.

Ahead of the event, Baumgardner vacated the WBC strap, as “the sanctioning body does not recognize women’s choice to compete under equal rules to men’s champions at 12×3:00,” reads the Most Valuable Promotions press release on Tuesday.

Baumgardner won her previous bout in July, defeating Jennifer Miranda by unanimous decision. The Detroit-based 31-year-old said she’s grateful for the opportunity to fight on Netflix and emphasized that competing 12 rounds represents equality and a chance to prove herself in the ring.

“I am very thankful to be getting back in the ring on Friday, November 14, fighting in front of the world on Netflix,” Alycia Baumgardner said. “Consistency is what keeps me sharp and makes me dangerous. Fighting 12×3:00 represents equality. Equality in boxing means giving champions a platform to show their greatness. I am here to show the world that I am built for any and everything. And still!”

‘My responsibility as a champion is to push the sport forward’

“I have and will always believe that my responsibility as a champion is to push the sport forward,” Baumgardner commented on vacating the WBC belt. “Women in boxing deserve equal opportunities, respect, and rules as men.”

“Like Amanda Serrano and many other great champions before me, I believe women should have the choice to compete under the same rules as men: 12 rounds, three minutes per round. I have chosen to move forward in my career under those terms. My next championship fight will take place under those rules, and since the WBC does not currently allow women to fight under those terms, I’ve made the difficult decision to vacate my WBC title.”

“I respect the WBC and want to thank the WBC for all the support they’ve given me throughout my career. Becoming their champion was a career-defining honor, and I look forward to and plan to one day fight for a WBC belt again.”

“For now, I am focused on continuing to break barriers for women’s boxing and showing the world that we are every bit as capable as the men when we step through those ropes.”

Beaudoin was in action in June, stopping Elhem Mekhaled in the sixth round. The 29-year-old native of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec makes her U.S. debut and first attempt to become a champion.

“She had a good run, but Alycia Baumgardner’s reign ends Friday, November 14,” said Leila Beaudoin. “Every great story needs a turning point—this is mine.”

In the main event, Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, faces Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD in a 10-round bout contested at 195 lbs.

Other Paul vs Davis undercard bouts include

Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) vs. Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) – Russell’s WBA super lightweight title

Ellie Scotney (11-0) vs. Mayelli Flores (13-1-1, 4 KOs) – Scotney’s super bantamweight IBF, WBC, and WBO titles, and Flores’ WBA title

Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) vs. Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs) – Valle’s WBC strawweight title

Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) vs. Cesar Francis (14-2, 9 KOs) – welterweight

Alycia Baumgardner, Leila Beaudoin, Jake Paul, and Gervonta Davis are scheduled to preview their respective bouts and come face-to-face at the press conference in Miami on Tuesday.