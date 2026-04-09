Live results: Osleys Iglesias stops Pavel Silyagin to claim title – Video

Osleys Iglesias faces Pavel Silyagin for the vacant IBF super middleweight title on Thursday, April 9, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal. The title became vacant after Terence Crawford announced his retirement last December following his victory over Canelo Alvarez. Iglesias’ IBO belt is also on the line.
Iglesias (14-0, 13 KOs) of Cuba comes off a stoppage victory over Vladimir Shishkin in a title eliminator last September. IBF No. 7-ranked contender Silyagin (16-0-1, 7 KOs) won his previous bout last July by decision against Pablo Exequiel Corzo.
A day before the fight, both fighters successfully made the required 168-pound championship weight limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
On the Iglesias vs. Silyagin undercard, Arthur Biyarslanov (20-0, 16 KOs) defends his NABF super lightweight title against Mexico’s Jimerr Espinosa (17-2-1, 16 KOs).
Luis Santana (15-0, 7 KOs) and Chann Thonson (18-1, 15 KOs) meet in an all-Canadian clash for the vacant NABF lightweight title.
A super featherweight matchup pits Canada’s former title challenger Leila Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) against former champion Victoria Noelia Bustos (26-9-1) of Argentina.
Get the full fight card results below.
Iglesias vs Silyagin results
- Osleys Iglesias def. Pavel Silyagin by RTD (R8, 3:00) | Watch video
- Arthur Biyarslanov def. Jimerr Espinosa by TKO (R7, 1:31)
- Luis Santana def. Chann Thonson by split decision (95-94, 96-93, 95-94)
- Leila Beaudoin def. Victoria Noelia Bustos by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)
- Alexandre Gaumont def. Luka Lozo by unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 95-94)
- Erik Israyelyan def. Franco Filgueira by TKO (R4, 3:00)
- Stephane Fondjo vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez – canceled
Iglesias vs Silyagin live blog
Osleys Iglesias TKOs Pavel Silyagin to claim IBF super middleweight title
Undefeated Cuban Osleys Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) dominats and stops Pavel Silyagin (16-1-1, 7 KOs) in eight rounds to claim the vacant IBF super middleweight title and retain his IBO belt. Silyagin did not come out for the ninth round, and the fight was waved off.
Arthur Biyarslanov TKOs Jimerr Espinosa in seventh round
Arthur Biyarslanov (21-0, 17 KOs) defeats Mexico’s Jimerr Espinosa (17-3-1, 16 KOs) by seventh-round TKO to retain his NABF super lightweight title.
Luis Santana defeats Chann Thonson by decision
Luis Santana (16-0, 7 KOs) defeats Chann Thonson (18-2, 15 KOs) by split decision in an all-Canadian clash to claim the vacant NABF lightweight title. The judges scored the fight 95-94, 96-93, and 95-94.
Leila Beaudoin defeats Victoria Bustos by decision
Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Canada defeats Argentina’s Victoria Noelia Bustos (26-10-1) by unanimous decision in a 10-round super featherweight bout. All three judges scored it 100-90.
Alexandre Gaumont defeats Luka Lozo by decision
Canada’s Alexandre Gaumont (14-1, 9 KOs) defeats Luka Lozo (16-3-2, 15 KOs) of Croatia by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 96-93, 97-92, and 95-94.
Erik Israyelyan TKOs Franco Filgueira in third round
Kicking off the action, Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) defeats Franco Filgueira (5-6) of Chile by fourth-round TKO at super featherweight.
Stephane Fondjo vs Marcos Vazquez – Fight Canceled
The scheduled super middleweight bout between Stephane Fondjo (14-2-1, 9 KOs) and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (21-2-1, 10 KOs) has been canceled due to a medical issue, as per the Eye of the Tiger announcement. The nature of the issue and who is affected was not announced.
Iglesias vs Silyagin – Kick Off
The boxing action at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal is about to begin.
Video: Iglesias TKOs Shishkin
In case you missed it, check out the highlight from one of the previous Eye of the Tiger events last September in Montreal, when Osleys Iglesias stopped Vladimir Shishkin to win the IBF super middleweight title eliminator.
How to watch and start time
Iglesias vs. Silyagin airs live on Punching Grace in Quebec and on DAZN internationally. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.