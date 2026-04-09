Live results: Osleys Iglesias stops Pavel Silyagin to claim title – Video

Osleys Iglesias faces Pavel Silyagin for the vacant IBF super middleweight title on Thursday, April 9, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal. The title became vacant after Terence Crawford announced his retirement last December following his victory over Canelo Alvarez. Iglesias’ IBO belt is also on the line.

Iglesias (14-0, 13 KOs) of Cuba comes off a stoppage victory over Vladimir Shishkin in a title eliminator last September. IBF No. 7-ranked contender Silyagin (16-0-1, 7 KOs) won his previous bout last July by decision against Pablo Exequiel Corzo.

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A day before the fight, both fighters successfully made the required 168-pound championship weight limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

On the Iglesias vs. Silyagin undercard, Arthur Biyarslanov (20-0, 16 KOs) defends his NABF super lightweight title against Mexico’s Jimerr Espinosa (17-2-1, 16 KOs).

Luis Santana (15-0, 7 KOs) and Chann Thonson (18-1, 15 KOs) meet in an all-Canadian clash for the vacant NABF lightweight title.

A super featherweight matchup pits Canada’s former title challenger Leila Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) against former champion Victoria Noelia Bustos (26-9-1) of Argentina.

Get the full fight card results below.

Iglesias vs Silyagin results

Osleys Iglesias def. Pavel Silyagin by RTD (R8, 3:00) | Watch video

Arthur Biyarslanov def. Jimerr Espinosa by TKO (R7, 1:31)

Luis Santana def. Chann Thonson by split decision (95-94, 96-93, 95-94)

Leila Beaudoin def. Victoria Noelia Bustos by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Alexandre Gaumont def. Luka Lozo by unanimous decision (96-93, 97-92, 95-94)

Erik Israyelyan def. Franco Filgueira by TKO (R4, 3:00)

Stephane Fondjo vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez – canceled

Iglesias vs Silyagin live blog April 9, 2026 11:10 PM EDT Osleys Iglesias TKOs Pavel Silyagin to claim IBF super middleweight title Undefeated Cuban Osleys Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) dominats and stops Pavel Silyagin (16-1-1, 7 KOs) in eight rounds to claim the vacant IBF super middleweight title and retain his IBO belt. Silyagin did not come out for the ninth round, and the fight was waved off. Osleys Iglesias following his victory over Pavel Silyagin at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger April 9, 2026 10:13 PM EDT Arthur Biyarslanov TKOs Jimerr Espinosa in seventh round Arthur Biyarslanov (21-0, 17 KOs) defeats Mexico’s Jimerr Espinosa (17-3-1, 16 KOs) by seventh-round TKO to retain his NABF super lightweight title. Arthur Biyarslanov throws a punch during his bout against Jimerr Espinosa at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger April 9, 2026 9:37 PM EDT Luis Santana defeats Chann Thonson by decision Luis Santana (16-0, 7 KOs) defeats Chann Thonson (18-2, 15 KOs) by split decision in an all-Canadian clash to claim the vacant NABF lightweight title. The judges scored the fight 95-94, 96-93, and 95-94. Luis Santana throws a jab during his bout against Chann Thonson at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger April 9, 2026 8:43 PM EDT Leila Beaudoin defeats Victoria Bustos by decision Leila Beaudoin (14-2, 2 KOs) of Canada defeats Argentina’s Victoria Noelia Bustos (26-10-1) by unanimous decision in a 10-round super featherweight bout. All three judges scored it 100-90. Leila Beaudoin lands a body punch during her boxing bout against Victoria Noelia Bustos at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger April 9, 2026 8:04 PM EDT Alexandre Gaumont defeats Luka Lozo by decision Canada’s Alexandre Gaumont (14-1, 9 KOs) defeats Luka Lozo (16-3-2, 15 KOs) of Croatia by unanimous decision at middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 96-93, 97-92, and 95-94. Alexandre Gaumont defeats Luka Lozo during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger April 9, 2026 7:25 PM EDT Erik Israyelyan TKOs Franco Filgueira in third round Kicking off the action, Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (5-0, 3 KOs) defeats Franco Filgueira (5-6) of Chile by fourth-round TKO at super featherweight. Erik Israyelyan throws a jab during his boxing match against Franco Filgueira at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger April 9, 2026 7:22 PM EDT Stephane Fondjo vs Marcos Vazquez – Fight Canceled The scheduled super middleweight bout between Stephane Fondjo (14-2-1, 9 KOs) and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (21-2-1, 10 KOs) has been canceled due to a medical issue, as per the Eye of the Tiger announcement. The nature of the issue and who is affected was not announced. April 9, 2026 6:13 PM EDT Iglesias vs Silyagin – Kick Off The boxing action at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal is about to begin. Leila Beaudoin getting her hands wrapped ahead of her boxing match at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 9, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger April 9, 2026 3:41 PM EDT Video: Iglesias TKOs Shishkin In case you missed it, check out the highlight from one of the previous Eye of the Tiger events last September in Montreal, when Osleys Iglesias stopped Vladimir Shishkin to win the IBF super middleweight title eliminator. April 9, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time Iglesias vs. Silyagin airs live on Punching Grace in Quebec and on DAZN internationally. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.