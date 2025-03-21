KSI vs Dillon Danis postponed due to illness, ‘Unfinished Business’ to be rescheduled

The bout between KSI and Dillon Danis no longer headlines Misfits Boxing 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on March 29. The contest, billed as “Unfinished Business,” was postponed due to illness affecting one half of the main event.

“Due to illness affecting KSI, Misfits Boxing Unfinished Business, scheduled for March 29 in Manchester, has been postponed,” the promotion announced in a statement on Friday. “A further update will be issued next week, including a new date for the event.”

In a video posted on social media, KSI said his body was “literally just giving up” and that he was in bed, coughing, and taking antibiotics. He also added that he wanted to “move the fight to another day.”

“I still want to knockout Dillon Danis,” KSI said. “I didn’t train this hard for nothing.”

KSI (4-1, 3 KOs, 1 NC) of London, England hasn’t fought since dropping a unanimous decision to Tommy Fury in October 2023. Dillon Danis (0-1 boxing, 2-0 MMA) of Parsippany–Troy Hills, New Jersey, was in action on the same card in Manchester, facing Logan Paul in a bout that saw him getting disqualified for attempting a guillotine choke.

At the Misfits Boxing 21 launch press conference in Manchester in early March, KSI slapped Dillon Danis with a pancake.

A new date for the event is expected to be announced shortly.