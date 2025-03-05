Photos: KSI slaps Dillon Danis with pancake at Misfits Boxing 21 press conference

KSI and Dillon Danis previewed their bout, headlining Misfits Boxing 21, and went face to face at a launch press conference. The pair square off atop the “Unfinished Business” fight card at AO Arena in Manchester, England on March 29.

London’s KSI (4-1, 3 KOs, 1 NC) returns to the ring for the first time since dropping a unanimous decision to Tommy Fury in October 2023. Dillon Danis (0-1 boxing, 2-0 MMA) from Parsippany–Troy Hills, New Jersey was in action on the same card in Manchester, fighting Logan Paul in a bout that saw him getting disqualified for attempting a guillotine choke.

KSI and Danis were previously scheduled to fight in January 2023, but the latter pulled out and the contest was canceled. The showdown in March came together after Danis stepped in to replace former English footballer Wayne Bridge, who withdrew in early 2025 after KSI “crossed a line.”

As the fighters went face to face at a launch press conference in Manchester on Tuesday, KSI slapped Dillon Danis with a pancake. Security got involved and separated the rivals.

Dillon Danis | Misfits Boxing

KSI and Dillon Danis come face-to-face | Misfits Boxing

KSI and Dillon Danis come face-to-face | Misfits Boxing

KSI and Dillon Danis come face-to-face | Misfits Boxing

KSI and Dillon Danis come face-to-face | Misfits Boxing

KSI and Dillon Danis come face-to-face | Misfits Boxing

KSI and Dillon Danis brawl at the press conference | Misfits Boxing

KSI vs Dillon Danis press conference brawl | Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis held by security | Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis held by security | Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis | Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis | Misfits Boxing

Pancake | Misfits Boxing

Among other bouts featured on the Misfits Boxing 21 fight card, former UFC fighter Darren Till faces Darren Stewart. Plus, Chase DeMoor defends his Misfits Boxing heavyweight title against Roman Fury, and Joe Laws and Harley Benn battle it out for the inaugural MF pro super middleweight belt.

In addition, Argentinian King takes on Small Spartan Jay, and Walid Sharks meets Fox the G. Also scheduled to step through the ropes, Amir Anderson and Demi Sims against opponents to be named.