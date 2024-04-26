KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves weigh-in video

BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves airs live on pay-per-view from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bare knuckle boxing bouts.

In the main event, undefeated Mike Perry (4-0) of Flint, Michigan goes up against fellow former UFC fighter and former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves (2-0) of Brazil. The pair squares off at light heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Mick Terrill of England defends his heavyweight title against former two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt of Elyria, Ohio.

Get KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

KnuckleMania 4 fight card

Main card

Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves, light heavyweight

Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt, heavyweight – Terrill’s heavyweight title

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight

Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs, middleweight

Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith, women’s bantamweight

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane, middleweight

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan, bantamweight

Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr, lightweight

Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas, bantamweight

Prelims