Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves weigh-in video

BKFC Knucklemania 4: Perry vs Alves lives weigh-ins

Bare KnuckleNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves airs live on pay-per-view from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bare knuckle boxing bouts.

In the main event, undefeated Mike Perry (4-0) of Flint, Michigan goes up against fellow former UFC fighter and former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves (2-0) of Brazil. The pair squares off at light heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Mick Terrill of England defends his heavyweight title against former two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt of Elyria, Ohio.

Get KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

KnuckleMania 4 fight card

Main card

  • Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves, light heavyweight
  • Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt, heavyweight – Terrill’s heavyweight title
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight
  • Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs, middleweight
  • Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith, women’s bantamweight
  • Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane, middleweight
  • David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan, bantamweight
  • Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr, lightweight
  • Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas, bantamweight

Prelims

  • Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez, middleweight
  • Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks, lightweight
  • Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal, cruiserweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.