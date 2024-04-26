KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves weigh-in video

BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves airs live on pay-per-view from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bare knuckle boxing bouts.
In the main event, undefeated Mike Perry (4-0) of Flint, Michigan goes up against fellow former UFC fighter and former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves (2-0) of Brazil. The pair squares off at light heavyweight.
In the co-main event, Mick Terrill of England defends his heavyweight title against former two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt of Elyria, Ohio.
Get KnuckleMania 4: Perry vs Alves full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
KnuckleMania 4 fight card
Main card
- Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves, light heavyweight
- Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt, heavyweight – Terrill’s heavyweight title
- Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight
- Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs, middleweight
- Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith, women’s bantamweight
- Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane, middleweight
- David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan, bantamweight
- Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr, lightweight
- Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas, bantamweight
Prelims
- Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez, middleweight
- Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks, lightweight
- Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal, cruiserweight