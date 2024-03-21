Subscribe
BKFC KnuckleMania 4: Thiago Alves vows to put away ‘the golden boy’ Mike Perry

Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves headlines BKFC Knucklemania 4 in Los Angeles

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Perry faces Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania 4
Mike Perry and Thiago Alves at the press conference | BKFC

The 4th annual KnuckleMania airs live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 27. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by “Platinum” Mike Perry up against former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves. Ahead of the event the fighters previewed their bouts and went face to face at the press conference moderated by actor and TV host, Mario Lopez.

Flint’s undefeated Mike Perry (4-0) targets to improve his unbeaten bare knuckle record. Brazilian Thiago Alves (2-0) makes his BKFC ring return and also looks to remain undefeated. The pair squares off in the five-round main event at light heavyweight.

“The King of Violence stays home with me, baby,” Mike Perry said. “I’m going to touch you up, I’m going to get in and out. Let’s see what happens after four minutes. Let’s see if you get up off that stool after four minutes.”

“You think you know what you are watching, but you don’t know anything. Everybody’s got a plan until they get punched in the face.”

“If he’s coming for a check, I’m going to break his neck.”

“You could train for boxing for the rest of your life and never be better than me because I was born with the swagger that I bring into the boxing ring.”

“The best thing he’s ever done is lose to Georges St-Pierre, and Georges St-Pierre couldn’t box in there with me either. He wouldn’t even think about coming here. All I know is, when I get in the ring and I tuck my chin, I’m more violent than you, I’m more savage than you, I want to fight more than you. I would’ve never left for two years.”

Mike Perry
Mike Perry | BKFC
Mike Perry and Mario Lopez
Mike Perry and Mario Lopez | BKFC

Thiago Alves: Mike Perry is a phenomenal fighter

“I expect a war,” Thiago Alves said. “Mike is the face of BKFC right now, so he’s an exciting dude to fight. I’m ready, man. I’m ready for this fight; I’m going to be the King of Violence.”

“He’s definitely the face of BKFC right now and he’s been active, but I like my odds. I believe in myself. I believe in my training camp, and I believe in my pedigree. I’m going to go in there April 27 and I’m going to be the King of Violence.”

“Mike is a phenomenal fighter. He’s an exciting dude. I think he’s (expletive) hilarious. It’s a big show. To be able to headline this show against Mike Perry, it’s a great opportunity, so I couldn’t say no.”

“Fans are going to see a beautiful performance by me, putting away the golden boy, Mike Perry.”

Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves faceoff
Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves faceoff | BKFC

In the co-main event, Mick Terrill (7-1) faces Lorenzo Hunt (11-1). The contest pits England’s current BKFC heavyweight champion against the former cruiserweight and light heavyweight champion of Elyria, Ohio.

Lorenzo Hunt
Lorenzo Hunt | BKFC
Lorenzo Hunt
Lorenzo Hunt | BKFC
Mick Terrill
Mick Terrill | BKFC
Mick Terrill vs Lorenzo Hunt faceoff
Mick Terrill vs Lorenzo Hunt faceoff | BKFC

Also on the card, Ben Rothwell (2-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin takes on Todd Duffee of Evansville, Indiana. The pair goes toe-to-toe at heavyweight.

Ben Rothwell and Mario Lopez
Ben Rothwell and Mario Lopez | BKFC
Todd Duffee
Todd Duffee | BKFC
Ben Rothwell vs Todd Duffee faceoff
Ben Rothwell vs Todd Duffee faceoff | BKFC

In addition, Mexico’s former WBO interim light middleweight champion Alfredo Angulo is scheduled to make his BKFC debut against opponent to be named.

Alfredo Angulo
Alfredo Angulo | BKFC
Alfredo Angulo
Alfredo Angulo | BKFC

Other bouts featured on the KnuckleMania 4 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

